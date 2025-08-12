Woman Loses Arm in Tragic Golf Course Accident: ‘Not Able to Talk’

Most parents choose miniature golf precisely because it feels like the safest family fun imaginable. After all, what could possibly go wrong while watching your kids putt around colorful obstacles? However, one evening at Golf N’ Stuff in Ventura proved that tragedy can strike when families least expect it. What began as a joyful 13th birthday party turned into a nightmare that would change the Magaña family forever.

Adela Magaña arrived at the popular Ventura venue on August 6, 2024, excited to celebrate her son Damien’s 13th birthday. She settled onto a bench, watching her children navigate the miniature golf course. Meanwhile, palm trees swayed gently overhead, providing shade for the evening festivities.

Then disaster struck without warning. A roughly 40-foot palm tree suddenly crashed down, pinning the 53-year-old Santa Paula resident beneath its weight. “I was going to go look for the ball, and by that time, I heard a screeching sound—like a branch breaking,” recalled her 22-year-old son Junior. “I thought nothing of it, but then I heard a big old thump, and people were running toward my mom.”

Immediately, the family’s celebration transformed into a desperate rescue mission. Junior, his father Amando, and two strangers worked frantically to lift the enormous tree off Adela. “After that, we went straight into stopping the bleeding,” Junior explained. “We got a belt, used it as a tourniquet, held it and had other people call 911.”

Subsequently, Ventura City Fire Chief David Endaya confirmed that emergency responders arrived at 5:51 p.m., rushing Adela to Ventura County Medical Center. Tragically, surgeons discovered that the nerves and blood vessels in her right arm were too severely damaged. Therefore, doctors amputated her arm just below the shoulder on August 7.

Currently, Adela faces a difficult recovery journey. “She’s not able to talk, but she’s able to nod her head,” her daughter Nancy revealed. “She has a long journey ahead of her.” Additionally, Adela will require multiple surgeries to prepare for prosthetic use and extensive rehabilitation. Meanwhile, young Damien must process witnessing such trauma during what should have been his happiest day. “It’s a lot to take in as a 13-year-old to witness that,” Nancy explained. “It’s always going to be there for him.”

This devastating incident highlights broader safety concerns at family entertainment facilities. California regulates amusement parks through Cal/OSHA’s Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit, requiring inspections and safety compliance. Nevertheless, recreational facility accidents send over 15,000 people to emergency rooms annually from golf cart incidents alone, while tree-related accidents continue posing additional risks at entertainment venues.

Notably, this isn’t Golf N’ Stuff’s first tree-related tragedy.

Golf N’ Stuff Safety Protocols Face Scrutiny After Tree Accident

Previously, in September 2013, Nicholas Rojas, a 62-year-old worker from Fillmore, died after falling 50 feet while trimming a palm tree at the same Ventura location. The coroner determined he died from blunt force trauma. Consequently, state job safety officials investigated that death.

Furthermore, industry standards exist for tree maintenance and risk assessment. The Tree Care Industry Association provides guidelines for identifying potentially dangerous trees before they fail. Additionally, facilities can follow ISA Tree Risk Assessment protocols to evaluate structural integrity near guest areas. However, implementation of these standards varies significantly across different venues.

When contacted after the August incident, a Golf N’ Stuff manager declined to provide information about the accident but confirmed the course remained open. Moreover, the company has not released any statements about safety improvements or changes to tree maintenance protocols since the incident.

Ultimately, the Magaña family’s tragedy serves as a stark reminder that accidents can strike anywhere, anytime. While recreational facilities may implement safety measures, the unpredictable nature of such incidents raises serious questions about comprehensive risk assessment at family entertainment parks.

