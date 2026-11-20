A golf fashion creator called LPGA outfits a “clearance rack.” The players’ response was swift and unified, and it revealed something deeper about the sport. At the center of their pushback was a clear principle: fashion commentary without constructive feedback undermines the very women working to grow the game.

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Leading the response in the comment section, Lydia Ko and Allisen Corpuz directly challenged the creator’s framing and lack of respect toward the field. “Wow… stunned for the lack of respect towards the players,” Ko wrote, while Corpuz added, “For someone who is operating under the guise of empowering women you missed the mark big time… Always sad to see women tearing other women down.”

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The Post

The Rolex Players Awards serve as the LPGA’s end-of-season gala during CME Group Tour Championship week, honoring Nelly Korda this year for her second Rolex Player of the Year award. In an Instagram video reviewing Golfweek’s recap of the red carpet, a golf fashion creator known as Bianca opened by claiming that “pro women golfers have the worst fashion sense of any female pro athletes.” Going look by look, she compared several outfits to a “high school dance,” a “2013 Dillard’s clearance rack,” and an “investment banking analyst,” while stating that players kept showing up “looking like middle school chaperones.”

She also aimed specific remarks at individual athletes, calling Nelly Korda’s outfit a step down from her past Met Gala appearance and telling Corpuz, “You didn’t need to borrow your grandmother’s dress.” Turning her attention to Ko and Lauren Coughlin, Bianca said, “Lydia Ko, as if you needed one more reason to become irrelevant in 2026,” before asking, “And why does Lauren Coughlin look like she just rolled out of bed?”

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Arguing that brands will not invest in better apparel unless athletes elevate their style, she urged players to “reach out to our friends in the WNBA and ask for some advice.” She closed the video by inviting followers to weigh in on their favorite and least favorite looks, adding, “Lay it all on me. I can take it.”

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The Players Respond

Alongside Ko and Corpuz, several other tour veterans pushed back against the personal nature of the remarks and the reality of life on tour. Corpuz noted that the commentary offered no constructive value, writing, “Congrats you made me feel bad about myself for a minute without offering any genuine critiques!” Ko emphasized that players are actively working to grow the game and inspire future generations, adding that the post left her “truly speechless.”

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Coughlin replied directly to the creator’s specific jab about her appearance, writing, “I can’t imagine what you’d say I look like when I actually get straight out of bed.” Jessica Korda provided a detailed rebuttal regarding the logistics of tournament weeks, arguing that comparing an in-tournament gala to the Met Gala, where attendees have all day to prepare with dedicated brand styling, is unrealistic. Korda also defended Ko over the creator’s remark about her relevance, writing, “This was a horrid take, especially embarrassing calling Lydia irrelevant when she’s accomplished more in this game than anyone could EVER dream.”

Dismissing Ko as “irrelevant in 2026” stood out given her career credentials as an Olympic gold medalist, an LPGA Hall of Famer, and a former world No. 1. Ko also has established ties to the fashion industry, including a Vogue Korea cover and a BOSS Golf ambassadorship. This background counters any suggestion that LPGA players are indifferent to style, showing their objection focused strictly on the delivery and tone of the critique.

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Apparel remains an important avenue for how the LPGA and its sponsors reach new audiences, a focus highlighted during the tour’s 75th-anniversary fashion initiatives in 2025. However, a video that mocks athletes as “middle school chaperones” and attacks their career relevance yields no actionable fashion insights. While athletes on a red carpet are subject to public opinion, the exchange serves as a reminder that constructive fashion criticism evaluates the garments, whereas targeting the women wearing them undermines the critic’s credibility.