Women’s Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 35th edition of the Women’s Australian Open is back at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide after a decade. The tournament was first held in 1974 and resurrected in its current form in 1994. No golfer has defined it more than Karrie Webb.

The Queensland-born legend claimed the Patricia Bridges Bowl five times, with her final victory coming in 2014. This year, the tournament runs from March 12 to 15, 2026, and offers a purse worth AUD $1.7 million.

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The prize remains the same as in the past couple of seasons. With a purse this size, every shot counts. Here is the full prize money breakdown across all finishing positions in the Women’s Australian Open 2026:

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1 AUD $270,000 2 AUD $179,500 3 AUD $101,099 4 AUD $80,750 5 AUD $68,476 6 AUD $56,525 7 AUD $48,450 8 AUD $40,375 9 AUD $36,176 10 AUD $32,300 11 AUD $29,716 12 AUD $27,778 13 AUD $26,002 14 AUD $24,710 15 AUD $23,741 16 AUD $22,772 17 AUD $21,803 18 AUD $20,834 19 AUD $20,026 20 AUD $19,380 21 AUD $18,734 22 AUD $18,250 23 AUD $17,765 24 AUD $17,281 25 AUD $16,796 26 AUD $16,312 27 AUD $15,827 28 AUD $15,343 29 AUD $14,858 30 AUD $14,374 31 AUD $13,889 32 AUD $13,405 33 AUD $12,920 34 AUD $12,436 35 AUD $12,113 36 AUD $11,790 37 AUD $11,467 38 AUD $11,144 39 AUD $10,821 40 AUD $10,498 41 AUD $10,175 42 AUD $9,852 43 AUD $9,529 44 AUD $9,206 45 AUD $8,883 46 AUD $8,560 47 AUD $8,237 48 AUD $7,914 49 AUD $7,591 50 AUD $7,268 51 AUD $6,945 52 AUD $6,622 53 AUD $6,299 54 AUD $5,976 55 AUD $5,653 56 AUD $5,330 57 AUD $5,007 58 AUD $4,845 59 AUD $4,684 60 AUD $4,522 61 AUD $4,361 62 AUD $4,199 63 AUD $4,038 64 AUD $3,876 65 AUD $3,715 66 AUD $3,553 67 AUD $3,392 68 AUD $3,230 69 AUD $3,069 70 AUD $2,950

In addition to money, the winner this week will earn Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points and LET Order of Merit points. So far, the R2 of the Women’s Australian Open 2026 looks excellent.

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Three golfers share the lead at -5: Kirsten Rudgeley (AUS), Agathe Laisne (FRA), and Alexandra Forsterling (GER). A pack of six sit one shot back at -4, including Australians Stephanie Bunque, Hannah Green, and Kelsey Bennett, alongside Darcey Harry (WAL), Celine Herbin (FRA), and Alessandra Fanali (ITA). Aussie golfers face great pressure to emerge victorious here, and rightfully so.

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“It’s probably one of the tournaments where we put the most pressure on ourselves to win, just because we know how important it is to us being Australian,” Green told foxsports.com.au. ‘‘Webby is the last Aussie to do that, so I think all of us Aussies want to have our name on that trophy.”

“You obviously want to make sure that you’re not putting too much pressure on yourself, because probably there is more external pressure, but internally, you probably want to win it more than you would, perhaps, an event in the US or perhaps even Singapore. So I think just having the right balance of that is important.”

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The field, though, is loaded with potential golfers, and the coming rounds could be exciting.

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Inside the field of the Women’s Australian Open 2026

Australia’s home contingent arrives in force at Kooyonga, led by powerhouse talents Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, and Grace Kim. Stephanie Kyriacou, Cassie Porter, Karis Davidson, and Sarah Kemp complete a formidable local lineup hungry to claim a home-soil victory in front of an enthusiastic Adelaide crowd.

The international group adds significant firepower to the draw. Shannon Tan, the 2025 LET Order of Merit winner, is leading the overseas charge. She comes to Adelaide in excellent shape. Casandra Alexander, Cara Gainer, Alice Hewson, and Sara Kouskova are all in the running for the trophy on Sunday, along with her.

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There is also a fantastic group of amateurs who want to see how they stack up against the best pros in the world. Rachel Lee, Jazy Roberts, Raegan Denton, Ella Scaysbrook, and Yurina Hiroyoshi. They are all amateurs who bring youthful energy and elite backgrounds to a tournament that has historically been a springboard for future stars of the game.

The competition at Kooyonga will be tough across all four rounds, as the first prize is AU$270,000. The par-72 course in Lockleys will require accuracy and calmness. This year’s Women’s Australian Open 2026 will be exciting to watch, featuring a mix of experienced international players, in-form Australians, and ambitious amateurs.