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Women’s Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 13, 2026 | 3:15 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Women’s Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 13, 2026 | 3:15 PM EDT

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The 35th edition of the Women’s Australian Open is back at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide after a decade. The tournament was first held in 1974 and resurrected in its current form in 1994. No golfer has defined it more than Karrie Webb.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

The Queensland-born legend claimed the Patricia Bridges Bowl five times, with her final victory coming in 2014. This year, the tournament runs from March 12 to 15, 2026, and offers a purse worth AUD $1.7 million.

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The prize remains the same as in the past couple of seasons. With a purse this size, every shot counts. Here is the full prize money breakdown across all finishing positions in the Women’s Australian Open 2026:

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1AUD $270,000
2AUD $179,500
3AUD $101,099
4AUD $80,750
5AUD $68,476
6AUD $56,525
7AUD $48,450
8AUD $40,375
9AUD $36,176
10AUD $32,300
11AUD $29,716
12AUD $27,778
13AUD $26,002
14AUD $24,710
15AUD $23,741
16AUD $22,772
17AUD $21,803
18AUD $20,834
19AUD $20,026
20AUD $19,380
21AUD $18,734
22AUD $18,250
23AUD $17,765
24AUD $17,281
25AUD $16,796
26AUD $16,312
27AUD $15,827
28AUD $15,343
29AUD $14,858
30AUD $14,374
31AUD $13,889
32AUD $13,405
33AUD $12,920
34AUD $12,436
35AUD $12,113
36AUD $11,790
37AUD $11,467
38AUD $11,144
39AUD $10,821
40AUD $10,498
41AUD $10,175
42AUD $9,852
43AUD $9,529
44AUD $9,206
45AUD $8,883
46AUD $8,560
47AUD $8,237
48AUD $7,914
49AUD $7,591
50AUD $7,268
51AUD $6,945
52AUD $6,622
53AUD $6,299
54AUD $5,976
55AUD $5,653
56AUD $5,330
57AUD $5,007
58AUD $4,845
59AUD $4,684
60AUD $4,522
61AUD $4,361
62AUD $4,199
63AUD $4,038
64AUD $3,876
65AUD $3,715
66AUD $3,553
67AUD $3,392
68AUD $3,230
69AUD $3,069
70AUD $2,950

In addition to money, the winner this week will earn Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points and LET Order of Merit points. So far, the R2 of the Women’s Australian Open 2026 looks excellent.

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Three golfers share the lead at -5: Kirsten Rudgeley (AUS), Agathe Laisne (FRA), and Alexandra Forsterling (GER). A pack of six sit one shot back at -4, including Australians Stephanie Bunque, Hannah Green, and Kelsey Bennett, alongside Darcey Harry (WAL), Celine Herbin (FRA), and Alessandra Fanali (ITA). Aussie golfers face great pressure to emerge victorious here, and rightfully so.

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“It’s probably one of the tournaments where we put the most pressure on ourselves to win, just because we know how important it is to us being Australian,” Green told foxsports.com.au. ‘‘Webby is the last Aussie to do that, so I think all of us Aussies want to have our name on that trophy.”

“You obviously want to make sure that you’re not putting too much pressure on yourself, because probably there is more external pressure, but internally, you probably want to win it more than you would, perhaps, an event in the US or perhaps even Singapore. So I think just having the right balance of that is important.”

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The field, though, is loaded with potential golfers, and the coming rounds could be exciting.

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Inside the field of the Women’s Australian Open 2026

Australia’s home contingent arrives in force at Kooyonga, led by powerhouse talents Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, and Grace Kim. Stephanie Kyriacou, Cassie Porter, Karis Davidson, and Sarah Kemp complete a formidable local lineup hungry to claim a home-soil victory in front of an enthusiastic Adelaide crowd.

The international group adds significant firepower to the draw. Shannon Tan, the 2025 LET Order of Merit winner, is leading the overseas charge. She comes to Adelaide in excellent shape. Casandra Alexander, Cara Gainer, Alice Hewson, and Sara Kouskova are all in the running for the trophy on Sunday, along with her.

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There is also a fantastic group of amateurs who want to see how they stack up against the best pros in the world. Rachel Lee, Jazy Roberts, Raegan Denton, Ella Scaysbrook, and Yurina Hiroyoshi. They are all amateurs who bring youthful energy and elite backgrounds to a tournament that has historically been a springboard for future stars of the game.

The competition at Kooyonga will be tough across all four rounds, as the first prize is AU$270,000. The par-72 course in Lockleys will require accuracy and calmness. This year’s Women’s Australian Open 2026 will be exciting to watch, featuring a mix of experienced international players, in-form Australians, and ambitious amateurs.

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