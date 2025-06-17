‘Won’t Speak for Him’: Ex-NFL Executive Goes Unfiltered on Tiger Woods Amid Jay Monahan’s Departure

Tiger Woods is ready for some changes. After congratulating the new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, in his latest tweet, the legendary golfer also took time to bid farewell to Jay Monahan. “I’m excited about where the TOUR is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans.” With Rolapp’s appointment, Woods expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the new CEO’s strengths, “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL.” This endorsement from Woods speaks volumes about Rolapp’s potential to drive growth and innovation in the PGA Tour, and it seems this appreciation is a shared feeling.

Rolapp is to be a fan of Woods’s work ethic, and it’s easy to see why. When asked about Woods’s influence within the PGA Tour, Rolapp had high praise: “In my limited experience here… I think I would classify Tiger’s influence as significant. He works hard. He’s smart. He’s dedicated.” Rolapp’s admiration for Woods’s commitment to the game and his role in shaping the Tour’s future is palpable.

“I would say that about Tiger and all these player representatives and other board members, they work really hard and they care a lot. I think the amount of time and work they’re putting into this and rethinking this has been very impressive to me, and I think I would point out Tiger specifically.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rolapp’s words suggest a deep respect for Woods’s dedication to the sport. “He certainly cares about the game. I won’t speak for him. He can speak for himself,” Rolapp said. And yes, he can, and yet he doesn’t. He lets his work speak. Well, if we started counting the things Woods has done for the game of golf, this article will never end. From breaking barriers as the first African-American to win the Masters Tournament in 1997 to inspiring a new generation of golfers, Woods’s impact is undeniable.

AD

He single-handedly increased TV ratings, boosted participation in the sport, and drove golf course development. His endorsement deals and athleticism raised the bar for professional golfers, making golf a bonafide sport that demands top-notch physical training. Even today, golfers like Jason Day, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy cite Woods as a major inspiration, and his influence extends to over 40,000 kids participating in the PGA’s youth program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rolapp believes Woods is driven by a desire to benefit the next generation of players, rather than his own legacy. “He’s doing it for the benefit of the next generation of players, and that comes through significantly.” The “Tiger Effect” has transformed the golf industry, spanning generations and leaving a lasting legacy. And his need to do better is beyond the game of golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Tiger Woods Foundation is making lives better

Woods’s pursuit of excellence is contagious, and his vision for TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures, is a masterclass in precision and determination. With a dash of entrepreneurial spirit and a pinch of philanthropy, TGR is cooking up a recipe for success that’s hard to resist. The TGR Foundation, launched in 1996, was ahead of the curve in championing STEM education for underserved students – talk about a swing of genius! As Woods says, “No matter how good you get, you can always get better. And that’s the exciting part.”

Through TGR Design, TGR Live, and The Woods restaurant group, Woods’s team is teeing up opportunities for growth and memorable experiences that go beyond the 18th hole. As Founder and CEO, Woods’s personal involvement is felt at all levels of the company, driving innovation and excellence. With a mission to create opportunities for others to strive for excellence, TGR is on a path to make a lasting and unforgettable impact.