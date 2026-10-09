World No. 1 Amateur Reveals the Dream of Beating Scottie Scheffler: ‘I Might Just Retire on the Spot’

Scottie Scheffler’s on-course persona is that of a focused, reserved player who keeps to himself. But off the course, he is very different, and his surprise call to World No. 1 amateur Farah O’Keefe to congratulate her proves just that. Getting a message like that from a four-time major winner is a dream come true for any amateur, but O’Keefe has a much more ambitious goal, one that could even make her think about retirement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s kind of a busy guy. I haven’t talked to him since, but he did tell me on the phone that he wants to go play. So, maybe we’ll go play sometime. I think I need to make sure that everything’s firing on all cylinders if I’m gonna try to take him on. But that would honestly be like a dream come true. If I could beat him, I think that would be like the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I might just retire on the spot,” O’Keefe told Front Office Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler had spoken to her while she was practicing for the US Women’s Open 2026 on the 18th hole at Riviera. He asked whether she was playing on the fairway or the green, and she responded by saying her shot had landed in the rough.

“Alright, Hook ‘Em, have a good one, congrats again,” the 22-time PGA Tour winner said before hanging up.

ADVERTISEMENT

But apparently, he also told Farah O’Keefe that they could play together sometime, as the World No. 1 amateur revealed.

Speaking about the phone call, she said it felt like a prank for the first few seconds. But she described the interaction as crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she was shocked to receive the call from Scottie Scheffler, she is not wrong to say it would be a dream come true to beat him, given how good a player he is. He has dominated the PGA Tour for the past four years, winning 18 events. In fact, the difference between him and the World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, is similar to the difference between the Northern Irishman and the rest of the professionals.

Both golfers and analysts compare him to Tiger Woods and call him the modern-day great. In fact, when Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open 2026 by beating the World No. 1, Jack Nicklaus, Jim Nantz, and Scheffler himself praised the 21-year-old’s mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the real question is whether Farah O’Keefe could pull off something like that. It’s not like she is not a good golfer. She won the NCAA Division I Women’s Individual National Championship (-12) in June 2026. Besides that, she also won the 2025 Espírito Santo Trophy and represented Team USA at the Curtis Cup, finishing 5-0.

She also showed her ability to play at the professional level at the 2026 Chevron Championship, where she finished T3. But as she acknowledged, everything has to go perfectly if she has to take him on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This also shows she understands the difference between being World No. 1 as an amateur and as a professional. Ricky Barnes, for instance, earned four All-American honors and finished as the low amateur at the 2003 Masters. He turned pro in 2003 with massive expectations, but he struggled immediately. Although he carved out a long career, playing over 350 events, he never won a PGA Tour tournament.

Farah O’Keefe knows and understands that difference all too well. But whether or not they ever play together, they already have a connection to cherish. Both Scottie Scheffler and Farah O’Keefe have played at the University of Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When it comes to Jordan, Scottie, those are guys that I’ve literally watched growing up,” O’Keefe said. “They’re kind of my inspirations for playing the game, playing here at Texas.”

Only time will tell whether her dream of beating Scottie Scheffler comes true, but for now, Farah O’Keefe is at the top of her game, with five victories so far this year. And if she continues this momentum in the professional circuit, she wouldn’t have to worry about retiring anytime soon.