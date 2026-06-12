World No.1 Amateur Golfer Signs Huge Deal With $28M Golf Brand Amid Pro Debut

Recently, golf has seen the rise of a new lifestyle fashion brand on the course: Malbon Golf. The LA-based apparel company raised $28 million in outside investment last year and already boasts a roster of decorated golfers like Charley Hull. The latest addition is Jackson Koivun, amateur world number one.

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Malbon Golf officially announced the partnership on X. Josh Carpenter first shared the update on X, posting a video of the signing. Koivun announced Friday he’d leave Auburn early to turn pro. This timing makes the Malbon deal pivotal for the brand and the golfer alike. He is set to tee up one last time as an amateur at the U.S. Open in Shinnecock Hills next week.

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He will be making his professional debut at the John Deere Classic on July 2nd. The 21-year-old is widely considered the most decorated collegiate golfer. He has a brilliant record. He’s a two-time national champion at Auburn, a three-time SEC individual title winner, and the first player in NCAA history to win all three Player of the Year awards more than once.

Jackson may also be an ideal fit for the young audience the brand is targeting. Co-founder Stephen Malbon, who started the brand with his wife Erica in 2017, acknowledged just as much.

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“It was ambitious of us to sign Jackson, considering all the options and opportunities he had,” he said. “He’s definitely not the cookie-cutter human or professional golfer. It couldn’t be a better fit.”

Ahead of the deal, Jackson Koivun also shared why he chose Malbon.

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“It’s something different than what everyone else is wearing, and I like that aspect of it,” he said. “I’m wearing Malbon everywhere I go now.”

Given Malbon’s reputation for some of golf’s most creative and unconventional apparel, it’s no surprise that players across the PGA and LPGA Tours share Jackson’s sentiment.

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Charley Hull also represents Malbon. She became one of the brand’s first female ambassadors when she signed the deal in January 2024 after leaving her previous deal with ANEW Golf. She turned heads at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship when she wore Malbon’s teal Lucia quarter-zip polo paired with a white pleated skirt. She has fronted campaign shoots for the brand, modeling pieces from their FW25 collection.

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“It’s great that, thanks to brands such as Malbon, women now have the chance to consider fashion when they get dressed for golf. I want to be unapologetic; that’s basically me,” Hull said of Malbon.

Malbon also signed Yealimi Noh when she started her 2023 season. While talking about what attracts her, she also praised its style.

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“Malbon’s effortlessly cool, casual style is what really attracted me to the brand. The way some pieces are oversized and comfy, but still very fashionable. I also like how the styles vary from preppy to athletic and laid-back. I won’t have to stick to one style and will be able to express myself more with Malbon.”

What makes Malbon Golf different?

Malbon has made it clear time and again that they’re never trying to be Polo Ralph Lauren. Stephen and Erica Malbon, the founders, launched the brand with a straightforward premise: golf clothing designed for someone actually living in the present.

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Their unique aesthetics pull from skateboarding, hip-hop, art, and even bird watching. Surprisingly, they have collaborated with big brands over the years. They’ve designed a full footwear and accessory line with Jimmy Choo, including golf shoes, bags, and head covers.

Jason Day, Malbon’s brand ambassador, became the centerpiece of golf’s more unlikely controversies. He was asked to remove his vest mid-round at the 2024 Masters, as it was too loud. Two years later, at the 2026 Masters, Augusta rejected a head-to-toe bird-print outfit before the week even began, requiring him to wear solid trousers instead.

Despite the criticism, Malbon has become more visible and is now reportedly approaching $200 million in annual revenue. Koivun, for his part, is clear that he will be wearing a Malbon outfit at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Whether that holds once he’s inside the ropes remains to be seen.