World No. 1’s Caddie Walks Off Before Round Ends as Opponent Takes Complete Control

Jackson Koivun‘s win at the 3M Open wasn’t just impressive because he held off Scottie Scheffler. It also came with an unusual story that showed just how much respect he had already earned within the golf world. During the trophy presentation, tournament executive director Hollis Cavner shared a surprising moment from the final round. He revealed that Ted Scott, Scheffler’s longtime caddie, had already started heading to the airport when Koivun reached the 16th hole, even though Scheffler was still out on the course with a chance to mount one last charge. Someone even reminded Scott that the tournament wasn’t over yet. But he wasn’t changing his plans.

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According to Cavner, Scott was convinced Koivun wouldn’t let the title slip away. That kind of confidence spoke volumes, considering Koivun had turned professional just a month earlier while Scheffler was chasing yet another PGA Tour victory.

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Cavner wrapped up the story with a heartfelt message to the young champion: “That shows you how much respect these guys have for you already.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Imago Jackson Koivun of the United States reacts to sinking his putt for eagle and the lead on the 18th green during the third round of the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. /CSM Blaine USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260725_zma_c04_237 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

On the other hand, Koivun couldn’t hide his smile after hearing it. And it’s easy to see why. Praise from Ted Scott carries weight. Across a 27-year caddying career, Scott has worked alongside stars like Paul Azinger and Bubba Watson before becoming part of Scheffler’s dominant run. Earning that level of belief so early in his professional career is no small feat.

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Of course, respect alone wasn’t enough to win the tournament. Koivun still had to hold off the world’s No. 1 player.

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He got off to the perfect start on Sunday, building a five-shot lead with birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 6th holes. Scheffler then made his move, catching fire on the back nine with five birdies over a seven-hole stretch to shoot an incredible 8-under 63. But every time the pressure mounted, Koivun had an answer. A clutch 10-foot birdie putt on the 12th, a birdie after driving the green on the par-4 16th, and a nerveless par save on the 18th were enough to seal his maiden PGA Tour title.

Still, the final score doesn’t tell the whole story. Holding off Scheffler was anything but easy, and after the round, the world No. 1 revealed another detail about Koivun that made the victory even more impressive.

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World No.1 golfer claims something unexpected about his young rival

Shortly after Jackson Koivun was crowned the 3M Open champion, sports anchor Chris McKee shared another interesting moment from Scottie Scheffler’s post-round press conference.

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Asked about the young winner, Scheffler admitted he still hadn’t had the chance to properly watch Koivun play.

“I haven’t spoken to Jackson yet. I haven’t had a chance to see him hit a shot yet. You know, I obviously I’ve heard about his pedigree in college, but I haven’t been able to see it in person yet, so I’m looking forward to that,” Scheffler said.

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McKee even compared the situation to Tom Brady, who was known for casually introducing himself to undrafted rookies. Scheffler, though, isn’t exactly the type to follow that kind of tradition. Instead, his comments reflected genuine curiosity about a player who has quickly become one of golf’s brightest young prospects.

Imago Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the final round of the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. /CSM Blaine USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260726_zma_c04_066 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

Koivun’s breakthrough echoes other rookie moments in golf history. Collin Morikawa’s 2020 PGA Championship win earned instant respect from seniors, while Jordan Spieth’s early Masters triumph showed how quickly a newcomer can command belief from the sport’s elite.

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Ted Scott’s early confidence in Koivun fits that same pattern. When a seasoned caddie or veteran recognizes a rookie’s composure, it signals a career trajectory worth watching.

Put it all together, and it’s clear Koivun’s breakthrough win earned more than just a trophy. From Scheffler’s respectful words to Ted Scott’s unwavering belief that the rookie would finish the job, the 21-year-old left the 3M Open with something equally valuable.