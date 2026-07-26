World No. 2,047 Defies All Odds to Beat Miles Russell for U.S. Junior Amateur Glory

World No. 2,047 Noah Maclauchlan, a first alternate who wasn’t supposed to be here, just won the U.S. Junior Amateur. World No. 7 Miles Russell, who defeated Tyler Mawhinney 2-and-1 on Friday to advance to the final, was the clear favorite to win against Maclauchlan. Yet on Saturday, the opposite happened.

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Maclauchlan birdied his way to a commanding lead, finishing 6-up after 31 holes. Russell tried to catch up with a par on the 29th, but Maclauchlan’s 8-foot birdie on the 31st sealed the deal, giving him a 6&5 victory over the amateur he is 2,040 spots behind. It’s absurd. It has yet to settle in for Maclauchlan, who had his younger brother, Liam, on the bag.

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“I don’t really have words right now. It’s pretty surreal. Pretty unbelievable to call myself a U.S. Junior champion,” Maclauchlan said following the win, as per Golf Digest. It was, as per the USGA, the first time in history that two lefties were playing the final 36 holes in the event. It was also the third biggest margin of victory since the championship moved to 36-hole since 2005.

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It almost didn’t happen, you see. In fact, Maclauchlan, who called the championship “the most memorable,” wasn’t even in the field.

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A few weeks ago, Maclauchlan ended up as the first alternate qualifier for the U.S. Junior Amateur. He wasn’t going to make it to the field if not for Rawlin Sutter, who earned an automatic spot at the U.S. Junior Amateur after a win at the Alabama State Boys Junior, thus freeing up a spot. That spot went to Maclauchlan, who was admittedly grateful.

“I owe Rawlin Sutter a special thanks. I’m sure I’ll text him later and probably give him a call,” the Liberty University freshman said. Tiger Woods introduced the Trophy this season, and Maclauchlan is the first champion to win it. Not only that, but this single win has earned a spot in next month’s U.S. Amateur and next season’s U.S. Open.

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Russell, who was already exempt for the U.S. Amateur field, remained positive. “Kind of gave it my all there towards the end, and second 18 just really couldn’t get anything going,” he said after the loss. Russell had nothing but great words for Maclauchlan: “It was a great week. He definitely played better than I played, so I mean, he deserved it.”

Just last month, Russell finished T39 at the U.S. Open and made it to the Walker Cup team even before finishing high school. He has also broken several Tiger Woods records. This week, he won a silver medal.

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Meanwhile, for Maclauchlan, things are just getting exciting.

Noah Maclauchlan is looking to pair up with Rickie Fowler or even Max Homa

Noah Maclauchlan will be in the 2027 U.S. Open field. While it is true that he will try his best to be one of the amateurs to make the cut, Maclauchlan is looking ahead to something else, too. Like pairing up with Rickie Fowler or Max Homa during the practice round that week. He also name-dropped two-time Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who needs no introduction.

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After the win, he said, as per Golf Digest, “Oh man, I think like Rickie Fowler. That would be so cool. Or like Max Homa. Those are kind of the guys that I like right now. Obviously, if I got paired with Rory [McIlroy] that would just be unbelievable. And that still hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it’s just the way things worked.”

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Maclauchlan, whose name will be etched in the Tiger Woods Trophy alongside Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and others, became the second-lowest-ranked player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur, as per the USGA. Maclauchlan, who is said to be the first alternate to win the U.S. Junior Amateur, will make his major debut next season.

Congratulations to him.