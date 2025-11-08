brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

World Wide Technology 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByProma Chatterjee

Nov 8, 2025 | 5:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

World Wide Technology 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByProma Chatterjee

Nov 8, 2025 | 5:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The FedEx Cup Fall Series is off to its final stretch. With only three more weeks left and only a handful of events to tee off, the World Wide Technology Championship becomes one of the last chances for golfers to solidify a spot on the PGA Tour for 2026. Set at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, from November 6 to 9, the WWT Championship brings both opportunity and money.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The total prize purse is $6 million, with the winner’s share at a lucrative $1.08 million. Besides the winner, other top-ranking golfers also receive generous payouts. The runner-up grabs a total of $654K, while the third-place winner gets $414K. The last person to take home over $200K will be in 7th place on the leaderboard. The last golfer on the leaderboard receives $12,900. This tournament has a cut after the first two rounds, meaning not everyone will play the weekend.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize payouts for each player.

ADVERTISEMENT

11,080,000
2654,000
3414,000
4294,000
5246,000
6217,500
7202,500
8187,500
9175,500
10163,500
11151,500
12139,500
13127,500
14115,500
15109,500
16103,500
1797,500
1891,500
1985,500
2079,500
2173,500
2267,500
2362,700
2457,900
2553,100
2648,300
2746,500
2844,700
2942,900
3041,100
3139,300
3237,500
3335,700
3434,200
3532,700
3631,200
3729,700
3828,500
3927,300
4026,100
4124,900
4223,700
4322,500
4421,300
4520,100
4618,900
4717,700
4816,740
4915,900
5015,420
5115,060
5214,700
5314,460
5414,220
5514,100
5613,980
5713,860
5813,740
5913,620
6013,500
6113,380
6213,260
6313,140
6413,020
6512,900

However, the prize payouts are only a part of the story. Besides dollars, these golfers are also competing to improve their FedEx Cup standings. This, in turn, enhances their 2026 PGA Tour profile. Some golfers will get a chance to lock in their next tour season. Notable names include Beau Hossler (No. 99) and David Lipsky (No. 101), who will be in the same field this week. However, No. 100 Max Homa is missing from the beat.

Several golfers are competing for the Aon Next 10 Race. This means the golfers ranked from No. 51 to 60 will receive spots in two early-season 2026 Signature Events. Rico Hoey is agonizingly close to the ranks, after jumping from No. 91 to No. 61 following the Bank of Utah Championship. Moreover, Max Greyserman has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we know what’s at stake, let’s look at how the golfers are competing out at Cabo San Lucas.

Top Stories

LPGA Star Issues Statement After Being Disqualified from $2M Golf Event: ‘Disappointed’

LPGA Tour Suspends Final Round of $2.1M Event Over Poor Conditions of Golf Venue

Tiger Woods’ Treatment of Caddies Set Him Apart from PGA Tour Rivals, Confesses Steve Williams

Retired Pro Insists the Tiger Woods’ Way Is the Only Solution for Golf’s Growing Distance Problem

Tiger Woods Subtly Honors Late Dad Earl Woods by Announcing Special Apparel Collection

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1 at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship

With the next season hanging on the line, the World Wide Technology Championship began with the heat and thrills everyone expected. The leaderboard shifted with every hole, and Cabo San Lucas witnessed some of the best golfing action of the entire year. In fact, only a handful of performances match the level of technical prowess and accuracy these golfers displayed.

The play got suspended right as the day neared its close due to darkness, and nine golfers resumed on Friday morning. However, even then, holding a tight lead at 61, Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki are prying for that title at the end of this week. They are the 14th and 15th 61s posted in the 2025 PGA Tour, with only 4 golfers having posted better scores this season.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Dunlap‘s performance was nothing short of incredible yet unexpected. He shot 9 birdies to finish 61, having hit all 14 of his fairways.

“Just kind of one of those days. Golf’s been very hard recently, and today was the opposite of that,” Dunlap said. “I think I hit every fairway. The fairways are pretty forgiving out here for the most part. Gave myself a ton of good iron and wedge opportunities and rolled it really, really nice.”

Joining Dunlap in the lead, Sami Valimaki gave another textbook performance. After five birdies in his first nine, with 3 in a row, Valimaki posted another back-to-back birdie streak to finish with six birdies on the back nine. With this, Valimaki has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10 at No. 53. His performance goes on to show just how much is really at stake at the World Wide Technology Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved