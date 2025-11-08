World Wide Technology 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The FedEx Cup Fall Series is off to its final stretch. With only three more weeks left and only a handful of events to tee off, the World Wide Technology Championship becomes one of the last chances for golfers to solidify a spot on the PGA Tour for 2026. Set at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, from November 6 to 9, the WWT Championship brings both opportunity and money.
The total prize purse is $6 million, with the winner’s share at a lucrative $1.08 million. Besides the winner, other top-ranking golfers also receive generous payouts. The runner-up grabs a total of $654K, while the third-place winner gets $414K. The last person to take home over $200K will be in 7th place on the leaderboard. The last golfer on the leaderboard receives $12,900. This tournament has a cut after the first two rounds, meaning not everyone will play the weekend.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize payouts for each player.
|1
|1,080,000
|2
|654,000
|3
|414,000
|4
|294,000
|5
|246,000
|6
|217,500
|7
|202,500
|8
|187,500
|9
|175,500
|10
|163,500
|11
|151,500
|12
|139,500
|13
|127,500
|14
|115,500
|15
|109,500
|16
|103,500
|17
|97,500
|18
|91,500
|19
|85,500
|20
|79,500
|21
|73,500
|22
|67,500
|23
|62,700
|24
|57,900
|25
|53,100
|26
|48,300
|27
|46,500
|28
|44,700
|29
|42,900
|30
|41,100
|31
|39,300
|32
|37,500
|33
|35,700
|34
|34,200
|35
|32,700
|36
|31,200
|37
|29,700
|38
|28,500
|39
|27,300
|40
|26,100
|41
|24,900
|42
|23,700
|43
|22,500
|44
|21,300
|45
|20,100
|46
|18,900
|47
|17,700
|48
|16,740
|49
|15,900
|50
|15,420
|51
|15,060
|52
|14,700
|53
|14,460
|54
|14,220
|55
|14,100
|56
|13,980
|57
|13,860
|58
|13,740
|59
|13,620
|60
|13,500
|61
|13,380
|62
|13,260
|63
|13,140
|64
|13,020
|65
|12,900
However, the prize payouts are only a part of the story. Besides dollars, these golfers are also competing to improve their FedEx Cup standings. This, in turn, enhances their 2026 PGA Tour profile. Some golfers will get a chance to lock in their next tour season. Notable names include Beau Hossler (No. 99) and David Lipsky (No. 101), who will be in the same field this week. However, No. 100 Max Homa is missing from the beat.
Several golfers are competing for the Aon Next 10 Race. This means the golfers ranked from No. 51 to 60 will receive spots in two early-season 2026 Signature Events. Rico Hoey is agonizingly close to the ranks, after jumping from No. 91 to No. 61 following the Bank of Utah Championship. Moreover, Max Greyserman has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10.
Now that we know what’s at stake, let’s look at how the golfers are competing out at Cabo San Lucas.
Round 1 at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship
With the next season hanging on the line, the World Wide Technology Championship began with the heat and thrills everyone expected. The leaderboard shifted with every hole, and Cabo San Lucas witnessed some of the best golfing action of the entire year. In fact, only a handful of performances match the level of technical prowess and accuracy these golfers displayed.
The play got suspended right as the day neared its close due to darkness, and nine golfers resumed on Friday morning. However, even then, holding a tight lead at 61, Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki are prying for that title at the end of this week. They are the 14th and 15th 61s posted in the 2025 PGA Tour, with only 4 golfers having posted better scores this season.
Nick Dunlap‘s performance was nothing short of incredible yet unexpected. He shot 9 birdies to finish 61, having hit all 14 of his fairways.
“Just kind of one of those days. Golf’s been very hard recently, and today was the opposite of that,” Dunlap said. “I think I hit every fairway. The fairways are pretty forgiving out here for the most part. Gave myself a ton of good iron and wedge opportunities and rolled it really, really nice.”
Joining Dunlap in the lead, Sami Valimaki gave another textbook performance. After five birdies in his first nine, with 3 in a row, Valimaki posted another back-to-back birdie streak to finish with six birdies on the back nine. With this, Valimaki has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10 at No. 53. His performance goes on to show just how much is really at stake at the World Wide Technology Championship.
