World Wide Technology 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The FedEx Cup Fall Series is off to its final stretch. With only three more weeks left and only a handful of events to tee off, the World Wide Technology Championship becomes one of the last chances for golfers to solidify a spot on the PGA Tour for 2026. Set at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, from November 6 to 9, the WWT Championship brings both opportunity and money.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The total prize purse is $6 million, with the winner’s share at a lucrative $1.08 million. Besides the winner, other top-ranking golfers also receive generous payouts. The runner-up grabs a total of $654K, while the third-place winner gets $414K. The last person to take home over $200K will be in 7th place on the leaderboard. The last golfer on the leaderboard receives $12,900. This tournament has a cut after the first two rounds, meaning not everyone will play the weekend.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize payouts for each player.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 1,080,000 2 654,000 3 414,000 4 294,000 5 246,000 6 217,500 7 202,500 8 187,500 9 175,500 10 163,500 11 151,500 12 139,500 13 127,500 14 115,500 15 109,500 16 103,500 17 97,500 18 91,500 19 85,500 20 79,500 21 73,500 22 67,500 23 62,700 24 57,900 25 53,100 26 48,300 27 46,500 28 44,700 29 42,900 30 41,100 31 39,300 32 37,500 33 35,700 34 34,200 35 32,700 36 31,200 37 29,700 38 28,500 39 27,300 40 26,100 41 24,900 42 23,700 43 22,500 44 21,300 45 20,100 46 18,900 47 17,700 48 16,740 49 15,900 50 15,420 51 15,060 52 14,700 53 14,460 54 14,220 55 14,100 56 13,980 57 13,860 58 13,740 59 13,620 60 13,500 61 13,380 62 13,260 63 13,140 64 13,020 65 12,900

However, the prize payouts are only a part of the story. Besides dollars, these golfers are also competing to improve their FedEx Cup standings. This, in turn, enhances their 2026 PGA Tour profile. Some golfers will get a chance to lock in their next tour season. Notable names include Beau Hossler (No. 99) and David Lipsky (No. 101), who will be in the same field this week. However, No. 100 Max Homa is missing from the beat.

Several golfers are competing for the Aon Next 10 Race. This means the golfers ranked from No. 51 to 60 will receive spots in two early-season 2026 Signature Events. Rico Hoey is agonizingly close to the ranks, after jumping from No. 91 to No. 61 following the Bank of Utah Championship. Moreover, Max Greyserman has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we know what’s at stake, let’s look at how the golfers are competing out at Cabo San Lucas.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1 at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship

With the next season hanging on the line, the World Wide Technology Championship began with the heat and thrills everyone expected. The leaderboard shifted with every hole, and Cabo San Lucas witnessed some of the best golfing action of the entire year. In fact, only a handful of performances match the level of technical prowess and accuracy these golfers displayed.

The play got suspended right as the day neared its close due to darkness, and nine golfers resumed on Friday morning. However, even then, holding a tight lead at 61, Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki are prying for that title at the end of this week. They are the 14th and 15th 61s posted in the 2025 PGA Tour, with only 4 golfers having posted better scores this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWT Championship (@wwtchampionship) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Dunlap‘s performance was nothing short of incredible yet unexpected. He shot 9 birdies to finish 61, having hit all 14 of his fairways.

“Just kind of one of those days. Golf’s been very hard recently, and today was the opposite of that,” Dunlap said. “I think I hit every fairway. The fairways are pretty forgiving out here for the most part. Gave myself a ton of good iron and wedge opportunities and rolled it really, really nice.”

Joining Dunlap in the lead, Sami Valimaki gave another textbook performance. After five birdies in his first nine, with 3 in a row, Valimaki posted another back-to-back birdie streak to finish with six birdies on the back nine. With this, Valimaki has already found himself inside the Aon Next 10 at No. 53. His performance goes on to show just how much is really at stake at the World Wide Technology Championship.