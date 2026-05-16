‘Worst’: CBS Sparks Fan Outrage After Cameron Young Snub During PGA Championship Coverage

Two majors, two incidents, one player. CBS missed Cameron Young’s approach on 18 at Augusta during the 2026 Masters. Now, at Aronimink on Moving Day, the broadcast had other priorities again. But this time, fans did not take it quietly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS failed to show Young’s birdies during Round 3 on the third and fifth. Viewers felt the network was ignoring one of the clearest storylines on the leaderboard. The reason for frustration makes sense, seeing where Cameron Young stood heading into Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He entered Round 3 at two under par, tied with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. His Round 2 was spectacular: a 67, with birdies on holes 5 and 16 to finish three under for the day.

Coming off a season that included wins at the PLAYERS Championship and Doral, plus a T3 at Augusta, Young had every reason to be a broadcast priority. This was not a one-off instance, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your winner for the Masters on novig Use the code "Essentially" to get $50 on a spend of just $5 Get $50 Now

At the 2026 Masters in April, CBS drew sharp criticism for failing to show Rory McIlroy’s critical approach shot on the 72nd hole. The network lost track of the ball and used a poor camera angle for his final tournament-winning putt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner addressed it on the Fore Play podcast afterward: “They’re literally showing s—t that I knew happened ten minutes ago all day long. I, in fact, texted Colt Knost during the show and said, ‘do you all ever show a live shot?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is not limited to CBS alone. ESPN’s coverage has drawn widespread criticism for prioritizing flashy production over actually showing golf, with complaints about excessive camera cuts, cluttered graphics, and too much studio content. The 2026 PGA Championship splits the broadcast between the two networks, with ESPN covering 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET before handing to CBS, which runs from 1 to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, for this tournament, CBS deployed 125 cameras and 150 microphones across Aronimink. That is not a resource problem; it is more like a production problem, and fans aren’t happy with that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans’ frustration reaches a breaking point

“CBS is hard to watch,” wrote one golf fan.

The frustration was grounded in facts. Young came into the week with three wins in 2026 and a 67 in round 2. A player with that resume at a major does not belong in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How has @CBS @CBSSports not shown one Cameron Young shot. Golf coverage is the f—-ng worst,” commented another frustrated fan.

“Oh so Cameron Young IS still playing today! Good to know!” read another reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm wasn’t fading away anytime soon, though. “Of course, CBS is refusing to show Cam’s birdie.”

“Ridiculous,” wrote another.

“This coverage is a F—-NG JOKE,” said one person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How has @CBS @CBSSports not shown one Cameron Young shot. Golf coverage is the f—ing worst,” one viewer wrote.

Kevin Kisner had already put it plainly after the Masters: “I’m better off following the f—ing app than following your feed.” Months later at Aronimink, CBS handed fans every reason to say the same thing.