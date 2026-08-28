‘Worst Coverage I’ve Ever Seen’: Golf Fans Slam Broadcasters Over Poor Tour Championship Coverage

Golf fans are furious, and this time it is not because of a bad ruling or a missed putt. They are upset about the TV coverage. As the 2026 TOUR Championship takes place at East Lake, fans in the U.S. and Europe have taken to social media to criticize ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS, and Sky Sports. Many called it some of the worst golf coverage they have ever seen, and the complaints grew as the week went on.

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The 2026 TOUR Championship is golf’s $40 million season finale, with 30 players competing for the FedExCup. The coverage is split between ESPN, Golf Channel, and CBS. Fans were already complaining after Thursday’s opening round. By Friday night, their frustration had reached a new level.

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“@GolfChannel the TV coverage of the tour championship right now on TV is the worst coverage I’ve ever seen in my entire life, just horrific,” one fan wrote. Hours later, another viewer piled on.

“Terrible coverage of the tour championship. Tons of commercials and more interviews and shots of the golf course. Let’s see golfers playing! You guys stink,” another posted on X.

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A third fan, going by Tap It In, kept it blunt: “Coverage is so far behind, get it together.”

The criticism wasn’t limited to the broadcast pacing. One fan questioned the crowds entirely. “Is it just me or is there a total of 7 people at the Tour Championship?” asked a fan, pointing to what looked like a sparsely attended finale for the sport’s richest event.

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If American fans were annoyed, UK viewers watching on Sky Sports were furious. “The coverage of Tour Championship we’re getting here in UK on @SkySportsGolf is abysmal. Now 35 MINUTES since a shot by a UK golfer was shown. Of last 23 shots shown, 17 have been by Americans! We’ve watched Min Woo on the driving range SEVEN TIMES!! WTAF?” a fan wrote on X.

This isn’t a new gripe. Sky Sports often uses the American TV feed for PGA Tour events instead of making its own coverage. This means UK viewers have to watch whatever stories the U.S. networks choose to show. Golf fans have complained about this for years, and those complaints became loud again this week.

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This Wasn’t a One-Tournament Problem

The grievances did not start this week. Golf fans have been unhappy with PGA Tour TV coverage for much of the 2026 season. ESPN faced criticism during the Players Championship after some groupings did not work properly and the broadcast focused more on players near the bottom than the leaders.

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Golf Channel also faced complaints during the Cadillac Championship. One fan said the coverage had “a lot of walking, scenery pics, and commercials.” NBC’s Open Championship coverage also faced criticism. Some fans compared it to Sky Sports, which had fewer ads and more continuous golf. Golf Digest’s Joel Beall said NBC showed commercials three times in 15 minutes, while Sky continued showing golf.

Complaints about too many commercials are not new either. Max Homa spoke about the same issue in March 2024 at the Players Championship. He said having fewer commercials would be a good start because golf is slower than football or basketball. Two years later, fans are still making the same complaint, this time during the TOUR Championship.

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The commercial load isn’t accidental. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has defended it directly, telling reporters that “commercial inventory is one element of the value that our partners generate through our partnership with the PGA Tour,” and that the revenue it brings in helps the Tour “present the very best tour in the world.” For broadcasters, more ad breaks mean more revenue, even if it means fewer minutes of live golf.

The PGA Tour has tried to improve its coverage. This season, it introduced Rapid Rounds, which are short highlight packages for fans who do not have four hours to watch golf. The Tour also added a larger global broadcast feed and new tracer technology to make the coverage more exciting. However, these changes haven’t quieted the criticism.

The TOUR Championship is supposed to be the biggest event of the season, with the FedExCup champion being crowned at East Lake. Instead, the TV coverage became one of the biggest talking points. If Thursday and Friday are any sign, the Tour and its broadcast partners still have work to do before Sunday’s trophy ceremony.