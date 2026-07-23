“Would Have Hurt a Lot”: Bryson DeChambeau’s Errant Shot Nearly Takes Out Ian Poulter at LIV Golf UK

Both Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter were deep into their LIV Golf UK rounds at JCB when a tee shot on the par-4 7th caused a frightening near-miss. The Englishman was about to take his approach shot as a golf ball went right past his head, as he yelled “fore” to make others aware. While no one knew whose ball it was, the camera soon turned to Bryson DeChambeau, who had just taken his tee shot on the 7th hole. The American professional was completely unaware that Poulter and his group were still playing the hole. During a post-round interview with TNT reporters, the 50-year-old opened up about the close call.

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“It wasn’t his fault at all, but yeah, I mean, it just grazed the air on the way past, I think. It was very close. It wouldn’t have been good. It would have… It would have… I mean, yeah, it would have hurt a lot,” Poulter said. “That was a shock to the system. The heart rate went up quite a bit. It was like when you can hear that ball, like, cutting through the air as it passes your ear.

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“Yeah, it wasn’t his fault at all. You know, we were 40 yards further up looking for John’s ball in the fescue, and it took basically three minutes to find his ball. We found it in time. We walk all the way back to my ball. So, you know, those guys were probably on the tee for a long time. That new tee box that they’ve put in there has gone back a bit, and you can’t see that portion of the fairway where you’re going to take it on. So, look, it was… Yeah, it’s not his fault. It’s one of those things. He thought he could probably see people moving further up once we found John’s ball, and he sent one down there.”

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The JCB Golf & Country Club’s par-four 7th was played at 470 yards in 2025. However, the new back tee adds another 24 yards. Since the course is built on varied terrain, this could affect a golfer’s sight line to the landing area.

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Both professionals have a familiar but blunt relationship. While they may not be the best of friends, they have endured a lot together since they joined LIV Golf in 2022. The Englishman has previously said he is not fond of the American professional’s slow, calculated approach. He even once said that Bryson DeChambeau is not his “cup of tea.” While they were nothing more than fun jabs, the two have become much more appreciative of each other recently.

This incident between DeChambeau and Poulter is not an isolated event; there have been many similar instances throughout the game’s history. More recently, Wyndham Clark nearly hit spectators and a broadcast camera at the 2026 PGA Championship. Jon Rahm also struck a volunteer with a divot at the 2026 PGA Championship.

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Apart from this incident, both Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau have had a good day at JCB. The Englishman scored five birdies and a bogey to finish his round at four-under 68. The two-time major winner, on the other hand, has continued the momentum he gained at The Open last week. He hit two bogeys, eight birdies, and an eagle in his opening round. With a score of eight-under 64, he currently sits second on the leaderboard.