‘Would Mean a Lot’: Adam Scott Eyes End to Six-Year DP World Tour Win Drought With Flagship Event in Reach

Scott’s bogey-free 67 lifted him into contention, but four shots behind Hatton leaves little margin for error. Adam Scott is four shots behind Tyrrell Hatton entering the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, but a bogey-free 67 on Saturday proved he can manage the Earth Course’s demands. Speaking after his clean third round, Scott said winning one of the DP World Tour’s flagship events “would mean a lot” at this stage of his career.

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Scott’s Bogey-Free Move

“It’s a good round of golf, bogey-free, around a tricky golf course,” Scott said. “It’s playing tricky this year. It’s quite dry and the wind’s been up. It’s not that easy to hit fairways, and then it’s a real battle.”

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Scott began Saturday at level par and tied for 15th, but his 67 lifted him to five under and into a four-way tie for fourth with Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Laporta, and Rory McIlroy. He is four shots behind Hatton, who leads at nine under, with Victor Perez second at eight under and Mikael Lindberg third at six under.

“I think I’m putting better than it feels,” Scott said. “It just feels like hard work on the greens this week. There’s a lot of grain, a bit of wind; they are dry. You’ve got to pay attention. It was a good grind today.”

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Why the Course Suits Him

Scott believes the firm, demanding setup plays to his strengths. “Maybe, yeah,” he said when asked whether the tougher test suits his experience. “I think if I’m playing well, that kind of scoring where par is pretty good doesn’t get me so frustrated.”

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“I feel like I generally play probably too conservative for the modern game, mostly,” Scott added. “So a drive-firm golf course is nice for me to come and see rather than just throwing darts all the time. I feed into that kind of strategy, test a little bit better.”

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Golf Channel reported that Scott said the firm, fast conditions at the DP World Tour Championship are to his liking as he entered the final round tied for fourth.

The Six-Year Wait

Scott is seeking his first official tour victory since 2020. He acknowledged the importance of ending that drought when asked about his hunger to return to the winner’s circle.

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“Yeah, these are the kind of events, I’d take any win, first of all, but these are the kind of events that I would love to put on my resumé at this point in my career,” Scott said. “Being a long-time DP World Tour player, I would love to win one of their Flagship Events.”

“It would mean a lot just to win anything at this point for me, but that would be really fantastic,” he added. “It’s a lot of motivation for tomorrow, and will be great motivation going into next year and seeing if I can find some more wins.”

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The Final-Round Task

Scott will need to make up four shots on Hatton to win. He enters the final round tied for fourth, while Hatton holds a one-shot lead over Perez and a three-shot advantage over Lindberg.

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Position Player Total 1 Tyrrell Hatton 9 under 2 Victor Perez 8 under 3 Mikael Lindberg 6 under T4 Adam Scott 5 under T4 Eugenio Chacarra 5 under T4 Francesco Laporta 5 under T4 Rory McIlroy 5 under

Scott’s position is strong enough to contend, but not strong enough to control his own destiny. A low final round is essential if he is to close the four-shot gap.

What a Win Would Mean

A victory would be Scott’s first official tour win since 2020. It would also come at the DP World Tour’s season-ending championship, an event Scott clearly values given his comments about wanting to win one of the Tour’s flagship events.

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Scott’s steady, experience-led approach may be well suited to a course where par is valuable and mistakes are costly. His bogey-free 67 showed that he can manage the conditions. Now, he needs another strong round to turn a solid position into a long-awaited title that could carry fresh momentum into next year.