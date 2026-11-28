Golf has been played on the Angus coast since at least 1562, when records first placed it at Montrose. In 2029, Carnoustie will stage its ninth Open Championship. Earlier this month, the R&A confirmed the return, and a few miles outside Dundee, a £480 million (roughly $630 million) resort is hoping to benefit from the attention. However, the neighboring village is far from convinced, with residents raising concerns about what the project could mean for their community.

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Residents of Wellbank have raised alarm over the Brae of Angus development, according to Golfweek.

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One resident set the village against the plan in blunt terms: “Wellbank is a small village of 596 people. This scheme would add 159 houses, a 150-room hotel, 55 lodges and townhouses, staff accommodation, a conference venue, a country club, shops, restaurants, and 1,100 parking spaces. Wellbank would stop being a village and become a resort town, built to make a return for investors.”

To see why the words are so strong, it helps to know what is being proposed. Brae of Angus is a $630 M scheme planned on farmland to the north and east of Wellbank. It is led by Angus Land Company, which is owned by private investor Mocca Capital and works with developer Castle Properties.

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At its heart sit an 18-hole championship course, a golf academy, a country club, and what would be the first five-star hotel in Angus. Hyatt is expected to run the hotel, and IMG the golf and events side, subject to consent, as per STV.

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The developers have said the village itself would not be removed as part of the project. However, the main concern is how much development would take place on the farmland surrounding it.

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That is also where the money question comes in. The $630M (£480 million) is the projected value of the whole project, and the housing is not a side feature.

Director Natalie Calderbank has said the residential element is designed to meet local housing demand, with proceeds reinvested to deliver the hotel, golf, and wider facilities. Put simply, homes are sold to help pay for the resort. Residents argue that this funding model is what drives the project’s size, which is why the “return for investors” is one of the strong arguments.

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The application is only for planning permission in principle. Public comments close on December 1; Angus Council has until March 1, 2027, to decide, and a full application would still follow if it passes.

With that in mind, the numbers in the objection stand out. As per The Courier, the objection says the 159 houses alone would add roughly 330 to 380 residents. It also says hotel guests and staff on a busy day could outnumber the village’s population of around 600. The worry is less about buildings and more about headcount.

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Others share it. Ross Laidlaw called the scale overwhelming for a village known for its quieter life. Alison Nicoll, a resident of more than 30 years, described the development as “unprecedented” and questioned why the combined effect of traffic, construction, new residents, and visitors had been judged negligible.

This is not the first attempt to turn the land into a golf resort. Plans date back to 2009, with historic permissions from 2010, yet nothing was ever built. A 2019 Angus Council report accepted that the homes were there to cross-subsidize the golf and hotel, while noting that their number put the plan at odds with development policy.

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If Angus Council says yes, it sets a template for housing-funded golf resorts in a county about to be in the global spotlight. If it says no, a site that has sat in planning limbo for well over a decade stays unbuilt.

Tourism Bodies See a Bigger Prize

The proposal also has high-profile backing. Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall says Scotland needs continued investment in “high-quality accommodation” to compete globally, while describing golf as one of the country’s “strongest draws.” UKHospitality Scotland’s Leon Thompson has highlighted the employment opportunities the project could create, from entry-level positions to management roles, at what would be Angus’s first five-star hotel.

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The 2029 Open Championship adds weight to that economic argument. An Angus Council report estimated that the 2018 Open at Carnoustie generated around £22 million in inbound tourism benefits for the region.

The timing also puts the proposal alongside another major Scottish golf planning story from this autumn. Scottish ministers rejected the Coul Links golf course in the Highlands on October 21, citing significant harm to protected habitats. Brae of Angus faces a different planning test, with farmland, village life and infrastructure at the center of the debate rather than a protected dune system.

Angus Council must now weigh the economic opportunities against the concerns of a village that fears the development could change its character. The first deadline is December 1, when public comments close.