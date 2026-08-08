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Wyndham Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Khambe Huda Imran

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Aug 8, 2026 | 3:52 PM EDT

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Wyndham Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Khambe Huda Imran

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Aug 8, 2026 | 3:52 PM EDT

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This year’s Wyndham Championship has a winner’s share of $1.53 million, slightly better than last year’s $1.476 million. Sedgefield Country Club is the last chance for many PGA Tour pros to secure their spot in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs. The $100 million pool, the iconic silver FedEx Cup trophy, and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour are enticing. But before that, the Wyndham Championship will give them another chance to bag a good check.

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Until 2024, Wyndham’s $7.9M purse reflected its regular-event status, not an elevated tier. Still, over the past 2 years, the prize purse has grown by $600,000 to $8.5 million—a bigger incentive for pros.

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Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money payout:

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PositionPrize Payout
1$1,530,000
2$926,500
3$586,500
4$416,500
5$348,500
6$308,125
7$286,875
8$265,625
9$248,625
10$231,625
11$214,625
12$197,625
13$180,625
14$163,625
15$155,125
16$146,625
17$138,125
18$129,625
19$121,125
20$112,625
21$104,125
22$95,625
23$88,825
24$82,025
25$75,225
26$68,425
27$65,875
28$63,325
29$60,775
30$58,225
31$55,675
32$53,125
33$50,575
34$48,450
35$46,325
36$44,200
37$42,075
38$40,375
39$38,675
40$36,975
41$35,275
42$33,575
43$31,875
44$30,175
45$28,475
46$26,775
47$25,075
48$23,715
49$22,525
50$21,845
51$21,335
52$20,825
53$20,485
54$20,145
55$19,975
56$19,805
57$19,635
58$19,465
59$19,295
60$19,125
61$18,955
62$18,785
63$18,615
64$18,445
65$18,275

On top of this, the winner will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points, which will help them make a major jump in the standings for the playoffs.

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While the golfers who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship will have something to take home, those who did not will return with a different fate. Jason Day learned this the hard way after missing the cut.

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Jason Day unexpectedly breaks 18-year streak

For 18 consecutive years, Day had never missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But that streak broke on Sunday, August 8.

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Day carded rounds of 71 and 73 at the Wyndham Championship, missing the -3 cut line. He is missing the playoffs for the first time, ranking 75th.

Day was heartbroken and reflected on his current form.

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“My body’s been really awful, actually, this year, so just try and grind through. It has been tough. The last two days have been pretty hard to try and get my body ready. Yeah, it was a good streak obviously, and I would have loved to keep the streak going. But things happen, you know.”

Earlier this year, Day’s lingering back injury forced him to withdraw from the 3M Open last month and the U.S. Open the month before that. It took a toll on him at Wyndham too, killing his playoff hopes. Now Day has made it clear that he wants to rest and prepare for the 2027 season.

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“You’re not going to keep everything going forever. Best to kind of take some time off, get my body sorted and try and come out next year and play well.”

Tom Kim is currently leading, tied for first with Michael Brennan, Beau Hossler, and Alex Noren.

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Khambe Huda Imran

1,575 Articles

Huda Khambe is a Golf Writer for EssentiallySports. Growing up watching Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam bag one major after the other, Huda Khambe set herself on a path to becoming a sports writer early on. With a year of prior experience in writing, Huda now brings the greens to life with her unique insights on her favorite storylines, such as Jack Nicklaus's record rivalry with Tiger Woods and its impact on both stars. Off hours too, Huda's life involves sports, with her either reading athletes' biographies or immersing herself into livestreams of Valorant and Counterstrike.

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