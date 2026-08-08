Wyndham Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

This year’s Wyndham Championship has a winner’s share of $1.53 million, slightly better than last year’s $1.476 million. Sedgefield Country Club is the last chance for many PGA Tour pros to secure their spot in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs. The $100 million pool, the iconic silver FedEx Cup trophy, and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour are enticing. But before that, the Wyndham Championship will give them another chance to bag a good check.

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Until 2024, Wyndham’s $7.9M purse reflected its regular-event status, not an elevated tier. Still, over the past 2 years, the prize purse has grown by $600,000 to $8.5 million—a bigger incentive for pros.

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Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money payout:

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Position Prize Payout 1 $1,530,000 2 $926,500 3 $586,500 4 $416,500 5 $348,500 6 $308,125 7 $286,875 8 $265,625 9 $248,625 10 $231,625 11 $214,625 12 $197,625 13 $180,625 14 $163,625 15 $155,125 16 $146,625 17 $138,125 18 $129,625 19 $121,125 20 $112,625 21 $104,125 22 $95,625 23 $88,825 24 $82,025 25 $75,225 26 $68,425 27 $65,875 28 $63,325 29 $60,775 30 $58,225 31 $55,675 32 $53,125 33 $50,575 34 $48,450 35 $46,325 36 $44,200 37 $42,075 38 $40,375 39 $38,675 40 $36,975 41 $35,275 42 $33,575 43 $31,875 44 $30,175 45 $28,475 46 $26,775 47 $25,075 48 $23,715 49 $22,525 50 $21,845 51 $21,335 52 $20,825 53 $20,485 54 $20,145 55 $19,975 56 $19,805 57 $19,635 58 $19,465 59 $19,295 60 $19,125 61 $18,955 62 $18,785 63 $18,615 64 $18,445 65 $18,275

On top of this, the winner will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points, which will help them make a major jump in the standings for the playoffs.

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While the golfers who made the cut at the Wyndham Championship will have something to take home, those who did not will return with a different fate. Jason Day learned this the hard way after missing the cut.

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Jason Day unexpectedly breaks 18-year streak

For 18 consecutive years, Day had never missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But that streak broke on Sunday, August 8.

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Day carded rounds of 71 and 73 at the Wyndham Championship, missing the -3 cut line. He is missing the playoffs for the first time, ranking 75th.

Day was heartbroken and reflected on his current form.

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“My body’s been really awful, actually, this year, so just try and grind through. It has been tough. The last two days have been pretty hard to try and get my body ready. Yeah, it was a good streak obviously, and I would have loved to keep the streak going. But things happen, you know.”

Earlier this year, Day’s lingering back injury forced him to withdraw from the 3M Open last month and the U.S. Open the month before that. It took a toll on him at Wyndham too, killing his playoff hopes. Now Day has made it clear that he wants to rest and prepare for the 2027 season.

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“You’re not going to keep everything going forever. Best to kind of take some time off, get my body sorted and try and come out next year and play well.”

Tom Kim is currently leading, tied for first with Michael Brennan, Beau Hossler, and Alex Noren.