Wyndham Championship Reopens 1x PGA Tour Winner’s Old Wounds Amid Career Resurgence

Every golfer has their share of highs and lows, but for Michael Kim, one particular chapter of his career felt like a personal nightmare. Once hailed as a rising star after his breakthrough win, the American pro found himself slipping into a dark phase that nearly cost him his career. Now, almost four years later, Kim is not only back on the PGA Tour—he’s using those haunting memories as fuel to chase playoff glory. And where better to reflect than at the very $8.2 million tournament that once symbolized his lowest point?

Kim, now 32, was expected to build momentum after his first PGA Tour win. But instead of climbing the ranks, he spiraled into one of the toughest periods of his career. “Finally, Wyndham brings a lot of sad memories from when my season ended multiple times here,” he admitted. “I’m reminded of how I felt driving to GSO, wondering if I’ll ever get my game back.”

Kim’s emotional connection to the Wyndham Championship runs deep. After finishing T61 in 2019 and then missing the cut in both 2020 and 2021, it became the tournament that defined the lowest chapter of his journey. Each trip to Greensboro was a painful reminder of close calls and opportunities missed. In fact, in 2021, his MC at Wyndham was the final blow, sealing his fall outside the top 200 in FedEx Cup rankings and costing him his PGA Tour card. That pain still lingers, even as he climbs back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But not long back, Kim’s 2020–21 season turned into one of the lowest points of his career. He made just nine cuts in 30 starts, and the string of poor finishes shattered his confidence. His struggles culminated in a 214th-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings—well outside the threshold to keep his PGA Tour card. As a result, Kim had to return to the Korn Ferry Tour, essentially hitting the reset button on his professional journey.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But with his resilience, he fought back and found his way back to the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. Even with his performance, he is now back on track, and the days when he struggled are gone. He said, “This week, I was obviously disappointed with my Sunday, but there definitely was a sense of accomplishment that I made the playoffs this year, and knowing how far I’ve come. It’s time to make a real playoff run and get to the Tour Championship.” Now, with his good season so far, he is all set to showcase his best form with the playoff events lined up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Kim pumped for his playoff after a great comeback season

Kim, who has been at the bottom, has now found his rhythm. With the 2025 season, he has only missed the cut in five events and finished in brilliant spots multiple times. Including the tied runner-up finishes at the WM Phoenix Open, Kim achieved multiple great finishes. He recorded two top-5, two top-10, and one top-15 finish.

Even with his performance at the Wyndham Championship, he was in a tight spot until the third round. He recorded rounds of 66-68-69 before the disastrous Sunday performance of 76, which left him dropping out of the winner circle. Even he knows that, as shared in the interview. Kim said, “I swung it pretty well this week, but obviously had a terrible Sunday. It wasn’t anything where I’m worried for the next few weeks, and in fact, I feel quite good with where my game is at. Seemed like everything I did on Sunday just didn’t work out 🤷🏻‍♂️. One of those days. “

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The American, who was once placed 214th in the FedEx Cup rankings, has now found his way to the playoffs. He is now ranked 36th on the FedEx Cup and 60th on the OWGR. Sharing for the post-season, he has shared the gratitude with the hunger to make a great impact. While sharing his sad memories, he added, “Grateful but not satisfied. Let’s get after it!” This will be the first edition for the golfer to feature at the FedEx Cup Playoffs, as earlier, he was placed far behind in the standings.

With high hopes for the comeback season, can the golfer achieve the great feat? Well, time will tell that, but his season’s performance has hinted at his peak form, and an even better season is incoming.