Wyndham Clark Brings In Younger Brother to Carry the Bag at $6M PGA Tour Event as His Caddie SIts Out

Wyndham Clark almost lost a six-shot lead at Shinnecock Hills in June. But with David Pelekoudas carrying his bag, he held on to win the U.S. Open. Four months later, Clark is making a change ahead of the $6M PGA Tour Event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This time, his younger brother, Brendan Clark, will be his caddie at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Clark has spoken about how much his family means to him. In a 2023 Golf Digest profile, he explained how being around his father and siblings helped him after his mother passed away. “It brought back the dynamic that I kind of lost when my mom passed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Brendan will get to share the pressure and excitement of tournament golf with his brother from inside the ropes.

The Mexico Open runs from October 29 to November 1. The tournament has a $6 million purse, 500 FedExCup points, and a field of 120 players. This is also the first year it has become part of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark has won two U.S. Opens (2023, 2026) and six PGA Tour events total, including the BMW Championship in August. That recent success makes his decision to change caddies even more interesting.

At the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June, Clark held off Sam Burns to win by one stroke. It was not an easy finish. His six-shot lead had almost disappeared by Sunday, but he managed to hold on. David Pelekoudas was on his bag for that victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

So why is Brendan taking over this week? The reason for the caddie change remains unclear, though Clark’s history shows he values trusted relationships in those roles.

His best-known partnership was with John Ellis, a former assistant coach at Oregon who later joined him on the professional tour. Their relationship went beyond golf, and Clark made that clear at the 2023 U.S. Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like John was meant to be my caddie,” he said.

The two eventually parted ways in 2026. Pelekoudas stepped in after Ellis became unwell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was not a stranger to Clark, either. The two had known each other as friends for six or seven years before working together.

ADVERTISEMENT

His caddie relationships have grown out of friendships and people he already trusts.

What Brendan Clark Has Already Seen of Clark’s Biggest Moments

Brendan Clark has been part of Wyndham’s biggest moments long before he became his caddie. Born in June 1997, four years after his older brother, Brendan has watched Wyndham’s career grow and was there when he reached the top of golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2023 U.S. Open week, Wyndham hosted a dinner for Brendan and some of his business clients. He told everyone at the table that he was going to win the tournament. A few days later, he kept that promise. When Wyndham lifted the trophy at Los Angeles Country Club, Brendan was among the family members crying tears of joy near the 18th green.

He will need to help Wyndham with yardages, read the greens, and discuss club choices on a course that stretches beyond 7,000 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidanta Vallarta will play as a par 71 during the tournament. Wyndham faces a field that includes Tony Finau, the 2023 Mexico Open winner, and defending champion Brian Campbell.

Bringing his younger brother into the mix may not be such a big leap after all. That is one possible way to read the decision. For now, the brothers will have a new experience to share in Mexico. Whether it proves to be a one-week arrangement or something more, all eyes will be on Clark as he tries to turn his recent success into another strong performance.