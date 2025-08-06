Wyndham Clark Clearly Still Plagued by Oakmont Ban as He Opens Up Ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Wyndham Clark isn’t done talking. The 2023 U.S. Open champ just added fuel to the fire ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After weeks of silence, Clark is back in the headlines—not for his golf, but for the ban that still stings. The Oakmont controversy? Still raw. The leak that exposed it? Still personal. “I was hoping it would be private,” Clark admitted. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Earlier this season, Clark was banned from Oakmont Country Club after damaging a locker in frustration at the U.S. Open. The incident led to a formal suspension, reinstatement conditions, and a public statement from the club’s president. Though Clark hoped to keep it private, the story leaked. “I did something awful, and I’m really sorry for it.” That’s how Clark summed up the moment that cost him access to one of golf’s most historic venues.

At the 2025 U.S. Open, Clark had narrowly missed the cut after bogeying his final hole, falling one stroke short. Frustrated, he kicked a locker—an outburst that prompted Oakmont’s leadership to issue a formal ban. Despite efforts to handle it quietly, a leaked letter exposed the incident, drawing public backlash. Clark apologized, took responsibility, and began making amends, but the reputational hit lingered.

Clark had no choice but to address the incident publicly. “We’re trying to keep it private between Oakmont, me, and the USGA,” he said during The Open. “I feel terrible about what happened.” He added, “This isn’t who I am. It won’t happen again.” But while Clark owns his actions, the exposure cut deeper than expected. In a game steeped in image and tradition, the leak made him a lightning rod.

Recently on SiriusXM’s Gravy & The Sleeze, Clark spoke candidly about the broader struggles of his season: “I’ve had a pretty cra**y year. But, you know, realistically, I’m just glad that I’m in the playoffs and, you know, I’m kind of ready for a new year. There’s been a lot of cr*p and just poor golf, and so I’m ready for a clean slate to start over, but obviously we have a few more weeks and I’m hoping I play my best golf.”

Clark’s comments are grounded in recent struggles. He had missed three cuts in his last six starts and slipped in the FedExCup rankings, making his playoff qualification uncertain just a month ago. A T12 finish at the 3M Open and T4 at The Open Championship helped him secure a spot—barely—validating the emotional weight behind his words.

He’s not alone, though. Golf has seen its share of emotional blowouts Sergio Garcia once damaged multiple greens in anger, and Bryson DeChambeau has thrown clubs mid-round. But most episodes fade fast.

The field at TPC Southwind is stacked. The pressure is real. But Clark has shown before that he can rise when no one’s watching. Now everyone is.

Wyndham Clark’s Oakmont meltdown reignites debate over player emotion and elite expectations

Wyndham Clark is still chasing calm. But his game, his temper and now his image keep getting in the way. The meltdown wasn’t his first—and it might not be his last. Yet after T17 at the Travelers, Clark tried changing the subject. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret,” he said. He wants to move on. But golf remembers.

Oakmont’s president, John Lynch, informed members of the decision in a letter later confirmed by ESPN. The ban wasn’t permanent, but it came with conditions: Clark must pay for the damages, donate to a board-approved charity, and undergo anger management. Clark apologized a week later, calling the episode a low point in a season already stacked with struggles. But the damage both to property and perception had been done.

In a sport where reputation lingers longer than form, Clark now plays for more than trophies. He’s playing for grace, forgiveness, and a second chance he’ll have to earn.