Wyndham Clark Demands Major PGA Tour Change as Global Golf Expands Its Reach

Wyndham Clark wants the PGA Tour to take a more global approach to its schedule. His own playing commitments offer a clear example of why he believes international golf deserves a bigger place on the calendar.

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The world No. 5 arrives at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open after competing in Japan and representing the United States at the Presidents Cup. He is also scheduled to make his debut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December. Rather than viewing the fall as a time to step away from competition, Clark sees overseas tournaments as opportunities to stay sharp, test equipment, and experience different cultures.

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“Yeah, I think the PGA Tour is, what, 90 some percent in the U.S. and I think it’s great that we play internationally. A lot of sports are international and they’re even — you see sports like the NFL branching out, NBA branches out. I think it’s great,” Wyndham Clark said during the pre-tournament press conference, as reported by Flushing It Golf. “I would love if we had more events international. I like playing over in Europe, I love playing in Latin America. There’s so many good golf courses here. I know the fans enjoy golf.”

Wyndham Clark’s interest in overseas tournaments is reflected in his approach to the FedExCup Fall. Most elite players use the closing stretch of the season to rest. Several DP World Tour professionals head to Europe to compete in the playoffs. However, the six-time PGA Tour winner has continued competing internationally.

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Asked why he played so frequently, Clark explained that regular competition helps him maintain his form and gives him opportunities to work on his equipment.

“Yeah, everyone’s asking me why I’m playing so much. You know, I kind of like keeps you sharp, doing some club testing,” he said.

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The upcoming South African appearance extends his international schedule beyond PGA Tour events. The DP World Tour announced his Nedbank debut on October 20. Ben Griffin is also set to make his debut. They will join an announced field that includes Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and defending champion Kristoffer Reitan.

Clark’s comments come as the PGA Tour continues to develop its international presence during the FedExCup Fall. The 2026 series features eight tournaments, four of which are scheduled outside the United States.

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The 32-year-old did not suggest a specific number of overseas events or call for tournaments to be removed from the U.S. schedule. He simply stated that he enjoys international competition and would welcome more opportunities to play abroad.

Wyndham Clark’s enthusiasm for Mexico is particularly personal. He told reporters his family has visited the country for about 15 years, giving him a connection that extends beyond the golf course.

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He also expressed hope that the Tour would continue visiting Mexico and potentially increase the number of tournaments held there.

The Mexico Open also provides opportunities for local players. Six Mexican professionals received sponsor exemptions for the 2026 edition. This includes Alvaro Ortiz, who earned a PGA Tour card after finishing fifth on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour points list.

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These opportunities add another dimension to the international schedule. Overseas tournaments bring established players to new markets while giving golfers from host countries a chance to compete at the highest level.

Clark’s argument for a broader international schedule comes during an outstanding season. He has recorded three PGA Tour victories in 2026. This includes his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills and an August BMW Championship win.

Those results have made this his most successful season to date, and his performances have added weight to his views on the Tour’s direction.

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FanDuel listed Clark as the opening betting favorite at +1200.

His comments also underline the distinction between expanding the calendar and changing the Tour into a different competition structure. He has not proposed a new European swing, specified how many additional events should be held abroad, or suggested moving existing U.S. tournaments.

Instead, his message centers on playing different courses and engaging with international fans. That’s exactly what Rory McIlroy has been saying and doing. The Northern Irishman expressed his desire to play internationally last year.

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For now, the Mexico Open provides an immediate test of that appeal. Clark enters as the field’s top-ranked player and the opening betting favorite, while the tournament gives local professionals a chance to compete alongside established international names.

Whether the PGA Tour eventually expands its overseas footprint further remains to be seen. Wyndham Clark, however, has made his preference clear: he enjoys taking his game around the world, believes international golf deserves a larger place on the schedule, and hopes Mexico will remain a regular destination.