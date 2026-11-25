Two-time major champion Wyndham Clark is not willing to let LIV Golf defectors have their cake and eat it too. The 32-year-old believes every LIV player seeking a return to the PGA Tour should face the consequences of their decision to leave, especially now that LIV Golf’s financial troubles have thrown its planned 2027 season out of the window.

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“As far as coming back, I’ll probably get crucified for this, but I think it’s great if guys come back, but I think there’s gotta be a little bit of a penalty,” Clark said on the Vanity Index Podcast.

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The PGA Tour did take a strict stance on players leaving LIV Golf. Big names like Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, and others aren’t even eligible to compete in the American circuit until they serve a year-long suspension, as Patrick Reed did. Meanwhile, it had already given LIV players an opportunity to return through its Returning Member Program, unveiled by CEO Brian Rolapp in January 2026.

The one-time offer, which closed on February 2, was available to players who had been away from the Tour for at least two years and had won a major championship or The Players Championship between 2022 and 2025. Only four golfers qualified: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

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While Koepka accepted the terms, which included a $5 million charitable donation and a five-year exclusion from the Player Equity Program, the other three declined. The PGA Tour has since made it clear that the Returning Member Program will not be reopened for LIV defectors, prompting several players to turn to the DP World Tour instead.

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And Clark hopes Rolapp stands firm on that decision and refuses to give LIV players another opportunity to return through the program.

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“I think when Rolapp gave those guys that opportunity… I hope he stands by that and says, ‘Hey, at that time it was worth 5 million bucks.’ So now if they come back, I think it should be more of a repercussion, or they just have to go earn their card again,” Clark added, asking for strong repercussions.

However, this doesn’t mean Clark doesn’t want those players competing on the PGA Tour altogether. He acknowledged that having the likes of Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau back on the Tour would only be good for the sport. On a personal level, he would also welcome the opportunity to compete against some of the biggest names who defected to LIV Golf, as he currently gets to face them only at the four majors.

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To further support his argument, Clark pointed out that LIV Golf’s arrival has already forced the PGA Tour to make significant changes. Bigger purses, high-stakes Signature Events, and a more condensed schedule designed to bring the best players together are among the changes he believes came about because of the competition LIV introduced.

“I mean, the tour changed in a good way because of LIV. So there’s a lot of positives to it,” he added.

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That being said, Wyndham Clark himself had the opportunity to join LIV Golf.

He never believed that LIV would survive for long because he didn’t like the overall product LIV was offering. Still, he had hoped that the PGA Tour could come up with a deal between them. Even though that never happened, Clark did receive an opportunity to join LIV Golf in early 2024, but rejected it.

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“Well, I had a number in my head that if they offered this, I can’t say no. It didn’t get there, then it made it an easy decision,” he explained why he rejected the offer.

But Clark also suggested that joining LIV Golf could have negatively impacted his development as a golfer, potentially preventing him from reaching the level he has achieved on the PGA Tour.

“I love to compete, and I just felt like if I went there, it’s just going to seem like more exhibition and less competitive,” he explained. “And I think you have seen that in some guys’ games. I feel like they aren’t as sharp as they used to be. We have to grind on [the PGA] Tour. You really can’t take that much time off…

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“They took months off and show up to a tournament and play nine holes and they are like, ‘Let’s go. Regardless, we are gonna make a ton of money.’ I didn’t really like that.”

It appears Wyndham Clark may have dodged a bullet by turning down LIV Golf’s offer, with the league’s financial troubles now forcing it to shut down.