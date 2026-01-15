Wyndham Clark Doesn’t Hold Back as Brooks Koepka Return Deepens PGA Tour Tension

Brooks Koepka’s long road back to the PGA Tour has begun with a simple email. In a recent announcement, it was confirmed that Brooks Koepka will return at the Farmers Insurance Open through the Tour’s new “Returning Member Program,” putting an end to months of speculation. However, that update has caused a big stir inside the locker room as Koepka’s comeback has not been warmly received by everyone. One of those voices is 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Clark isn’t hiding his frustration. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Clark delivered a blunt assessment of Koepka’s PGA Tour reinstatement.

“I personally really like Brooks, and I think it’s ultimately really good for the PGA Tour, but also, it’s kind of frustrating that he’s able to get the cake and also eat it, so I’m very torn.”

That tension cuts to the heart of the Tour’s loyalty dilemma. Strong rumors linked Clark with a lucrative LIV Golf offer after his major victory. He declined. He watched others chase Saudi money while he stayed put through the uncertainty.

Koepka ended his four-year LIV Golf stint in December 2025, with his last event under the Saudi-backed league coming in August. The PGA Tour rulebook mandates a one-year ban for players attached to “unauthorized” leagues. Many expected August 2026 to be the earliest he could return.

But the Returning Member Program changed everything. The pathway applies to golfers who left the Tour for more than two years but secured a major win in the last four seasons. Koepka qualifies, and now he tees it up at Torrey Pines on January 29.

Such a rapid and sudden re-entry of Koepka has seemingly reopened old wounds for many. Although many are eager to see one of the sport’s biggest stars compete again, for some players, it feels like the past has been brushed aside far too quickly. Even more so because several golfers felt that they had missed out on an opportunity to make money by joining LIV.

Amid this chaotic scenario, Brooks Koepka, although he has received the green signal from the PGA Tour, is left in a strong dilemma. As he is bothered about how he would be welcomed back by his rivals on the tour and fans.

Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour, bracing for mixed reactions from peers

The Returning Member Program became the reason behind Koepka getting to make a comeback to the PGA Tour. The program applied to golfers who had previously been a part of the Tour but had parted ways with the PGA for more than two years, but have managed to secure a Major win in the last four seasons. While on one hand, he is overtly excited to resume his career as a PGA Tour pro, on the other hand, Koepka is left extremely tense. However, he has no doubts about his form or how well he will perform. He is rather tense about the reactions he would be getting from his Tour peers, fans, and officials.

Koepka shared, “I’ve got a lot of work to do with some of the players. There’s definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry.” He further reflected on the fines imposed and added, “It’s a harsh punishment financially. I understand exactly why the tour did that — it’s meant to hurt. But it [his departure] hurt a lot of people.”

Koepka left the PGA Tour back in 2022 for LIV Golf, which led to a huge debate. Such a step from the five-time Major champion disheartened many, while many others were left disappointed. Now, as Koepka gears up to make an official return to the PGA on January 29, only time can reveal what the future holds for the former LIV golfer.