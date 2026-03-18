Wyndham Clark Faces Heat After Taking Controversial Caddie Decision 2 Days Before $9.1M PGA Tour Event

Most golfers finalize their setup weeks before any event. But Wyndham Clark just flipped his entire operation 48 hours after ending a nine-year-long partnership with his caddie. Fans noticed, and they were not impressed.

According to reports, Clark and Ellis drifted apart in March 2026 after the PLAYERS Championship. And now it’s Dave Pelekoudas, known as “Big Wave Dave,” who will carry Clark’s bag at the Valspar Championship. The tournament begins on March 20, leaving the 32-year-old with little time to acclimate to his new caddie before a week where $9.1 million is at stake.

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The split carries extra weight when you consider what Ellis meant to Clark’s career. Ellis was not just a caddie; he was on the bag for all 3 PGA Tour wins Clark has recorded, including the 2023 US Open at LACC, where he also received the first-ever US Open Caddy Award.

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The two were close off the course, too, regularly playing gin together while traveling. Ellis came into Clark’s life when the golfer was still at the University of Oregon, having been assigned to him by head coach Casey Martin. Ellis has caddied for him since he turned pro in 2017.

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What makes the timing harder to ignore is Wyndham Clark’s 2026 form. Since January, Clark has posted a T13 at the American Express but followed it with a T65 at the Farmers Insurance Open, a T35 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T58 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a T41 at the Genesis Invitational, and, most recently, a T42 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

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These numbers don’t look acceptable for a golfer of his level, who was ranked in the top 30 in the world just a few months ago. In 2026, he has won about $446,000 so far, which is a big drop from the amount he won in 2023 and 2024.

Wyndham Clark might be looking for something to get him going. Before becoming a caddy, Pelekoudas played golf at Pepperdine University and Orange Coast College. He had also filled in for Clark before, so he might be able to help him make the switch.

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Well, Pelekoudas is not a complete stranger to Wyndham Clark’s game. At the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he stepped in for Ellis, who was ill, and carried the bag for the first two rounds. Clark shot 67 and 71 in those rounds, sitting in second place at -6 after Round 2. It was a temporary arrangement, but the results were immediately strong.

Caddie changes lately have become very routine. For instance, in July 2025, Joel Dahmen and his longtime friend and caddie Geno Bonnalie parted ways. And Brett Waldman came in his place on a trial basis. The move ended a ten-year partnership, but the two got back together for a short time at the 2026 PLAYERS Championship.

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In April 2025, Collin Morikawa and his longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac split, even though they had won two majors together. At first, he hired Joe Greiner, but that partnership only lasted five events before he made another change.

The news of Clark’s split spread quickly, and fans were not quiet. Reactions ranged from questioning the timing to debating whether the move actually improves Clark’s chances this week.

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Fans question the timing and intent behind Wyndham Clark’s decision

“Player-caddie breakups after a major win always feel weird,” one fan noted, hinting at Clark’s career’s most notable US Open win.

Another fan chimed, “Would you classify this as an upgrade? If so, I think Wyndham is viable next week if he plays.”

It is a fair question. Clark has not finished better than T13 in six starts this season, and can a caddie change alone fix his inconsistent form? We might find out with upcoming events.

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“It’s always the caddy to blame, oh, and the locker room,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

Lately, the trend has been to blame the looper in case things go wrong. But in Clark’s case, Ellis was there to help the golfer navigate all the changes. For example, when Clark lost his composure at Oakmont in 2025 after missing the cut, he damaged the lockers, but Ellis was there to support him.

“No one cares,” came one flat response, speaking for fans who see caddie changes as routine business, especially from a player not currently in contention.

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Another fan took a funny jab, “Should have gotten Kay Adams on the bag.”

The humor lands because Adams is a sportscaster who interviewed Clark at TPC Sawgrass recently. During the interview, a giddy Clark, who is notoriously silent, was witnessed. On another note, she is not a caddie, and suggesting her name mocks how abrupt and unstrategic the timing looks. It is less criticism and more disbelief dressed up as a punchline.

Now, the event result will reveal whether the decision will favor the 3x Tour winner or if the fans’ jabs will prove true.