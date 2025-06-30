Wyndham Clark Fails to ‘Move On’ from Locker-Room Rage Incident as PGA Tour Pro Sends 5-word Reminder

Just when Wyndham Clark thought the headlines would shift back to his game, they didn’t. Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open didn’t just end with a missed cut; it ended with a moment he’s now trying to put behind him. After missing the weekend by a single stroke at the historic Oakmont Country Club, Clark let his frustration get the better of him. In a heated moment, he reportedly kicked and damaged a century-old locker in the locker room, adding a regrettable incident to an already disappointing week.

A few days later, after kicking off the Travelers Championship with a sharp six-under 64, Clark didn’t dodge the obvious when questions about the Oakmont incident came up. He owned it straight up, saying, “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” taking full responsibility for the locker room meltdown. He made it clear he wasn’t looking to rehash the moment or dwell on it any longer; he’d rather leave it behind and shift his focus to what’s still ahead.

“I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.” With a Ryder Cup spot still in play and plenty of ground to make up in the FedEx Cup standings, Clark said he’s locked in on turning things around and getting back on track after a stretch that’s tested both his game and his headspace. But some golf insiders just could not let this go so easily.

During a Q/A of Micheal Kim, one of the PGA Tour player, one fan asked a question “Nicest locker room on tour?” to which Kim’s reply was “🤔 really got me thinking about this one. Def not Oakmont anymore lol. Prob players champ” what he said wasn’t just a throwaway joke; it was a subtle dig, likely meant to poke fun at the locker room drama surrounding Wyndham Clark. Coming from a fellow Tour pro, the remark felt like a mix of sarcasm and locker-room humor, something said more for a laugh than malice, but with clear awareness of the moment.

That said, while the motive may have been to keep things light or relatable, the delivery hit differently because of timing. Clark had just publicly apologized, owned up to his mistake, and was trying to move past it. Kim’s reply, intentional or not, came off as kicking a guy while he’s down. And what’s most interesting is that this was not his only meltdown this year.

2025 is the Year Defined By his Outbursts…

Back in May 2025 at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow, Wyndham Clark had a moment he probably wishes he could take back. After a bad tee shot on the 16th hole, he lost his cool and chucked his driver behind him. The club ended up hitting and damaging a sponsor’s sign near the tee, ironically, one that had one of his own sponsor’s logos on it. The whole thing got picked up quickly, and fans weren’t too impressed, especially with the expectations of how pros should carry themselves out there.

But Clark indeed accepted his mistake and made an apology, “I let my emotions get the best of me… my actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate.” He owned it, admitted he needed to do better, and said he hoped people could forgive him. It wasn’t a great look, and it definitely added to the spotlight that was already on him during a rough stretch of the season.

So far, Clark’s 2025 season feels less about big wins and more about saying sorry. Between on-course struggles and public apologies, he’s spent more time owning mistakes than celebrating moments. If things don’t turn soon, this might go down as the year where frustration got the better of his game.