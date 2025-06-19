brand-logo
Wyndham Clark Finally Breaks Silence on Destroying Oakmont’s Locker Room: ‘Move On’

ByShiffa Jeelani

Jun 19, 2025 | 1:45 PM EDT

via Getty

via Getty

via Getty

via Getty

After days of silence, Wyndham Clark has finally addressed the locker room controversy that followed his early exit from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. Speaking on Thursday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the 2023 U.S. Open champion acknowledged the incident that set social media ablaze after photos surfaced of visibly damaged lockers at the historic club.

Clark, who shot back-to-back 74s and missed the cut by a single stroke, admitted that the pressure of a tough season got the better of him. He didn’t deny the outburst, instead taking full accountability: “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.” While he offered no specifics about disciplinary action—reportedly a fine and a short suspension—Clark made it clear he’s focused on the road ahead.

“I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team,” he said. “I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.” With emotions still raw from the Oakmont fallout, Clark’s comments suggest he’s eager to turn the page, but whether fans and the Tour do the same remains to be seen.

This is a developing story…

