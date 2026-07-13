Wyndham Clark Justifies His Strange Hanger Move at The Open’s Range After Leaving Golf World Amused

Wyndham Clark has been struggling with his swing this season, stemming from an overly long backswing and a cupped lead wrist. That’s when two-time major champion’s swing coach, Patrick Coyner, had to step in. On Monday, Clark’s technical day before a major tournament, fans and analysts noticed him doing something strange. He was using a wooden coat hanger aligned tightly around his driver as a practice aid. Clark adjusted the hanger’s hook to be straight on his driver, facing straight forward. The nuanced hold, perhaps, gave the American a better look at his grip angle. The move surprised everyone. So when Clark sat down for the 154th Open press conference, reporters wanted to know about it.

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“Mondays are my technical days. You won’t see me doing a bunch of that stuff the rest of the week. My swing’s gotten a little off. I kind of hit it kind of crappy, especially on Sunday—or just yesterday. Yeah, the coat hanger is for wrist angle, trying to get a little more inflection in my left wrist so I can square the face more. That’s just what it is,” he said.

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The two-time U.S. Open champion revealed that the move was not strange or novel. It was actually an old-school training drill that wasn’t something his coach dreamed up for him. It’s been around for years, and Clark is using it in his own practice.

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The technique might look like just a fad, but Clark shared that his wrists tend to cup at the top of his swing. The coat drill helps him flatten that position. He typically hits somewhere between 15 and 20 balls with it, just enough to lock in the feeling before he enters the final major.

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While many Tour pros have refined the smallest details, like the heel of their shoes or using pool noodles to tighten their swing, Clark shouldn’t be a novice cook.

That, however, doesn’t mean the fans are not having fun with the update.

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Fans can’t get enough of the hanger drill

The Open Championship’s own account on X shared a look at the unusual setup, and golf fans took it and ran, mixing genuine curiosity with the kind of jokes only a major championship weekend produces.

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One fan commented, “The Holiday Inn in Southport, England, is down at least one hanger.”

That’s a general theory most fans have settled on almost immediately. They’re sure Clark’s training aid does not come from a golf shop at all. They would hardly be surprised if the coat hangers were sold under a fancy name with a $10 price tag.

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Another commented, “I’m going to get asked about this all week now 😂”

Not only the fans but Clark also could expect to hear about this all week. Between the rain citing and press room questions, the hanger has already outpaced most of his actual golf talk on Monday. With five more days of interviews ahead, the discussion will not die down anytime soon.

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Another fan commented, “Always interesting to see what equipment the pros trust when they’re fine-tuning their game. 🔥”

While many weighed in to use it as a fun moment, plenty of fans pointed out that the drill itself is legitimate and a low-tech way to feel wrist position without needing a launch monitor or a golf coach standing over your shoulder.

Seriously, the comment section says, “If this is what the best players in the world do, what hope does my swing have?!”

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More or less, the sentiment has come up more often than not. Watching a U.S. Open champion troubleshoot his swing with a bent wire hanger has made weekend golfers feel a little better, but a little worse about their own game at the same time.

One more writes, “So instead of damaging lockers, he is stealing??? Unreal. Not my PGA Tour.”

The moment has even lightened the jabs at Clark’s reputation because of a past locker room incident. Fans have shown a kind of ribbing that comes with being a recognizable name on the field.

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Whatever the source of the hanger, it’s done its job by Clark’s own account. He heads now into Thursday’s opening round, looking to build on last year’s tied fourth finish at Royal Portrush.