Wyndham Clark Labeled ‘Weak’ for Avoiding PGA Tour Obligation After Lifetime Ban Saga

“I don’t owe anyone anything. No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn’t want to be around anyone. Like, I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I didn’t need any sorries. I didn’t need any ‘good playings.’ “ Collin Morikawa’s tough statement about media interaction after his difficult loss to Russel Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was a heavily polarising one.

But whether you like it or not, several players have provided support and even adopted Morikawa’s media avoidance. Even Rory McIlroy had taken a hiatus from talking to the media after reports leaked regarding his driver failing the conformity test at the 2025 PGA Championship. “If we all wanted to, we could all bypass (press conferences), and we could go on social media and we could talk about our round and do it our own way. We understand that that’s not ideal for you guys, and there’s a bigger dynamic at play here.” McIlroy stated. He further added that there needs to be some empathetic behaviour from the media’s side, which he has not seen, especially concerning the issues with his driver.

Another major winner has stirred headlines—not for his performance, but for his silence. Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, has unexpectedly skipped his media availability at The Open Championship currently underway at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The decision comes as a surprise, especially considering his dramatic turnaround in the tournament. After opening with a disappointing 5-over-par round, Clark clawed his way back with back-to-back rounds of 5-under, placing himself comfortably in the upper half of the leaderboard.

Players usually dodge media duties after disastrous rounds, unwilling to rehash poor performances in front of reporters. But Clark’s case appears different. His absence from the press might have more to do with recent controversy than on-course struggles. Fans in the golf community even went out to say that this is a “weak” action by him. But why this harshness?

Just days before The Open Championship began, news broke that Clark had been banned from Oakmont Country Club following an outburst after the 2025 U.S. Open. The incident reportedly involved Clark breaking two lockers in frustration. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” he said in a public apology. However, the statement hasn’t been enough to overturn the ban. After discussions with the USGA, Oakmont stood firm in its decision to prohibit the 2023 major winner from playing at the historic venue again.

Clark’s actions at Oakmont were deemed serious enough to warrant disciplinary measures. As part of the conditions for reinstatement, he will only be allowed to return to Oakmont Country Club after fulfilling a set of requirements. These include making a charitable donation to an organization chosen by the club, covering the costs of the damages he caused, and most importantly, completing anger management classes.

The last stipulation, in particular, has drawn attention, as it reflects a pattern of behavior that’s now becoming difficult to ignore. Clark’s emotional outbursts have surfaced more than once on the biggest stages in golf.

Wyndham Clark’s growing list of major tantrums

Just weeks before the 2025 U.S. Open, Clark found himself in another controversy at the PGA Championship. After hitting a poor shot, he launched his driver behind him in frustration. The club struck an advertising sign with enough force to break the clubhead—and came dangerously close to damaging sponsor equipment and even hitting a nearby volunteer.

The moment went viral, and Clark issued yet another apology: “My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.” Ironically, the outburst came during a tournament where his driver had been one of the more reliable parts of his game. His real struggle was with the putter, where he ranked 70th out of 74 players in strokes gained.

Given this pattern of emotional volatility, Clark’s absence from the media at The Open Championship may be about more than just dodging questions about golf. It might reflect a larger struggle with composure and accountability—something his required anger management classes are now meant to address.