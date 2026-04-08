Wyndham Clark Makes Insensitive “Birth Control” Joke at Par-3 Contest

During the Par-3 Contest, it looked like Scottie Scheffler’s son Bennett swung his plastic club a little too close to his baby brother Remy. It was close enough to raise eyebrows. Years later, though, this moment is sure to become a wholesome tale around the house. But Wyndham Clark doesn’t seem to exactly agree, as he joked about children in a way that drew a visible reaction from his girlfriend and has the fans fuming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Clark stood as the only childless golfer in his Par-3 trio. While Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland had their kids dressed up as caddies around them, Clark walked the course with his girlfriend carrying the bag instead. When ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked him about the experience, there came a response that drew a chuckle from Pelt but also an eyeroll from Clark’s girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say as a man with no kids, it’s great birth control, but it’s a lot of fun,” Clark said.

Every year, the Masters Par-3 Contest gives us some of the most heartwarming moments of the tournament. This nine-hole exhibition takes place in Augusta before the main event as a fun way to start things off, and the tradition dates back to when Sam Snead won the first edition in 1960.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the family-first spirit of the contest is what makes it stand out. Players often give the bag to family members, with children and partners not only caddying but occasionally stepping in to hit shots themselves. Rory McIlroy and his daughter, Poppy, received a lot of love in 2025 when she made a memorable putt during the event. That same year, McIlroy went on to win the Masters, making many fans call Poppy the luckiest element of McIlroy’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, thanks to these unbothered smiling faces, there have also been several chaotic moments.

In 2023, Kevin Kisner threw his hat in anger after a promising hole-in-one at the Par 3 contest reached the cup and slipped out. A few minutes later, he had his son Steven finish the putt. After Steven made it, he threw down his plastic club, mimicking his dad. Sean McDonough joked on the commentary that the boy had “his daddy’s temperament.” The same year, Harold Varner III’s son ran ahead of his father and tried to grab a live ball (in its rightful place) on the course, as Varner quickly stepped in and pulled him away just in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, last year, Jordan Spieth’s daughter attempted to eat grass. “No, no, no, Sophie, we can’t eat that. I don’t know what that is,” Spieth ended up uttering in panic. This year, too, Tommy Fleetwood was left speechless. His son Frankie had a blunt two-word response after Kira K. Dixon said his father was a “pretty good” golfer. “I guess,” Frankie said.

Owing to such past incidents and seeing children dart across the field, Clark made the insensitive remark, which did not sit well with several fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan didn’t hold back, writing, “It’s official… Wyndham Clark is a jerk!! Being surrounded by kids is the best birth control!” and another said, “I want to like Wyndham Clark, I want to give him a chance, but at every turn he has been actively unlikeable. He was so bad in the booth.”

Then came the comment that perhaps summarised everyone’s feelings. “Anyone else fuming Wyndham Clark got a hole in one. Then was on commentary. Par 3 contest couldn’t have gone worse,” the fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham Clark’s day seems to be going well

The fireworks began early at Augusta when Justin Thomas drained an ace on the second hole. His animated celebration even sparked chatter about friendly side bets, which seems fitting, given it was his first Par-3 Contest hole-in-one since 2016.

Wyndham Clark then kept the excitement going with an ace of his own on the seventh. And he was perhaps the happiest, as he later admitted the moment became a blur, saying he “blacked out” after the shot, with his girlfriend serving as his caddie for the round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came his playing partner, Keegan Bradley, who added another on the eighth. Celebrating alongside his sons and playing partner Gary Woodland, he also became the first player to record aces in consecutive Par-3 Contests. Clark also later confirmed there was money on the line between the group, making it an expensive outing for Woodland, who was the only one of the trio not to card a hole-in-one.

Overall, the day seems to be going well for Clark, even as fans flood X with frustration.