Wyndham Clark Names & Shames Source Behind the Leak of His Oakmont Ban News

Wyndham Clark has been officially banned from Oakmont Country Club following an emotional outburst during the 2025 U.S. Open that resulted in property damage. After suffering a tough round, Clark reportedly damaged a locker in frustration, prompting swift disciplinary action from Oakmont’s leadership. In a letter to members, Oakmont’s president, John Lynch, confirmed the ban and laid out the conditions for Clark’s reinstatement: full repayment for the damage, a charitable donation chosen by the Oakmont board, and attendance in anger management or personal counseling sessions. The USGA, which oversees the U.S. Open, backed the club’s decision and public disclosure, despite Clark’s best efforts to handle the matter quietly, and it seems the golfer did not like that.

The 2023 U.S. Open Champion addressed the controversy in a press conference at The 153rd Open, expressing his remorse and disappointment over how publicly the issue was handled. “Obviously I feel terrible with what happened. I’m doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation,” he said. He emphasized that he had hoped to resolve the matter behind closed doors, adding, “We’re trying to keep it private between Oakmont, myself and the USGA.”

However, the public release of Oakmont’s letter contradicted that request, something Clark acknowledged with quiet frustration: “Yeah, we were hoping it was going to be private. I’ll just leave it at that.” Despite the fallout, he remains hopeful that “in a few months we’re past this, and it’s something of the past,” expressing a desire to move on without ill will between him and the USGA.

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren The Presidents Cup – Second Round Sep 27, 2024 Ile Bizard, Quebec, CAN Wyndham Clark of team U.S.A.hits his tee shot from the sixth tee box during the second round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament. Ile Bizard Quebec CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20240927_jla_bb5_044

This is a developing story…