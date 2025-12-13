brand-logo
Wyndham Clark Owns Costly Mistake After Putting Lexi Thompson in Trouble

Abhijit Raj

Dec 13, 2025

A 17-shot swing in format. A two-shot drop in standing. And one post-round admission that said more than the scorecard.

Wyndham Clark and Lexi Thompson entered Round 2 of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational riding a tournament-record 17-under-par 55 from their opening scramble. The alternate-shot format told a different story. The pair carded an even-par 72 in foursomes, slipping from first to third place at 17-under, two shots off the lead. Asked about difficult moments in the round, Clark didn’t hedge.

“The par 5, I hit it to where she was up against the tree or bush. That was a bad shot by me, and then she made an incredible recovery and I made a decent chip,” Clark said. “She saved me there. I kind of put her into a bad spot and she really got us out of it.”

Thompson’s take was simpler: “We’re not robots, we’re going to hit bad shots.”

