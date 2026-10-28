Wyndham Clark’s Brother Banned Him From Wedding Unless He Got to Caddie at $6M PGA Tour Event

David Pelekoudas took over caddie duties with Wyndham Clark in March 2026. However, just eight months later, ‘Big Wave Dave’ has been asked to make way for Clark’s younger brother, Brendan Clark, ahead of the $6 million purse VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

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“[I] was able to come down with my brother, who’s caddying for me,” Clark said during the pre-tournament press conference. “He came down with his fiancée. I’m here with my girlfriend, and we’re just enjoying Mexico.”

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However, Clark has ulterior motives behind hiring his brother for this week’s event. After getting engaged earlier this year, Brendan is reportedly getting married in the fall. So, the two-time major winner wants to help his little brother out with some cash.

“Anytime I tee it up, I’m trying to play my best. So I would love for my brother, with his wedding coming up… I can give him a nice check to help pay for the wedding and honeymoon,” Clark added.

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The decision to swap caddies was relatively frictionless. Clark revealed that Pelekoudas, who replaced John Ellis as Clark’s caddie in March, had to attend his best friend’s wedding in Italy this week.

“Big Wave Dave is at a wedding in Italy, and he asked, gosh, maybe like three, four months ago if I was going to play during this week,” Clark added. “Initially, I said I don’t know if I’m going to play, then when we decided to, he was like, ‘If you want me to not go — it’s one of his best friends.’ So, I was like, ‘No, go and enjoy that.’”

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Coincidentally, that’s when Brendan stepped in, jokingly issuing an ultimatum that he be hired as Wyndham’s caddie for the week, leaving Clark with little choice but to put his younger brother on the bag.

“Then my brother jumped on it, and he said, ‘I’m caddying for you, otherwise you’re not coming to the wedding,’” Clark explained. “Of course, I wanted my brother, too. It’s kind of fun for us. He lives in Kansas City. I live in Arizona. We see each other a good amount, but not as much as we would like, so this will be a fun, special week.”

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This will be the first time Brendan will be on the bag as his big brother competes in a tournament. But before the tournament begins on Thursday, the Clark brothers are kicking it back and enjoying life in Mexico. The brothers even took their significant others to a Robbie Williams concert and Cirque du Soleil.

That being said, the tournament may not carry much significance for Clark beyond the prize money, which he hopes to use to write a big check for his brother. Sitting 21st in the FedEx Cup standings, he has already secured his PGA Tour card and earned other privileges thanks to his three victories this season.

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Still, when the tournament gets underway, Clark will be paired with Tom Kim, whom he faced at the Presidents Cup this year, and Brian Campbell, the defending champion. Coincidentally, Brendan may also have plenty to discuss with Campbell, particularly when it comes to wedding planning, as Campbell is set to marry his fiancée next week.

In any case, Brendan isn’t the only brother to have taken a significant step in his love life this year.

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Wyndham Clark and his girlfriend moved in together

Clark and Emily Tanner first went public with their relationship at The Masters in April, when Tanner caddied for the American during the traditional Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. Clark later shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram, writing, “Par 3 Contest with my good luck charm. My love.”

Then in August, the couple took another significant step in their relationship, with Tanner announcing that she is moving from California to Arizona to live with the six-time PGA Tour winner. The social media star shared a video of herself packing her belongings as she prepared to begin their new chapter together.

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“I think one of the most special parts about falling in love is realizing that the life you pictured for yourself can completely change when you find someone that you want to build it with…” Tanner wrote on Instagram. “I am so excited that I finally get to live with my best friend and start our new chapter together.”

Tanner was also present with her parents to watch Clark win the BMW Championship by three shots at Bellerive Country Club. Notably, it was also the event where Clark was accused of illegally improving his lie in the rough.

Looks like both brothers have taken big steps in their relationship this year. With Clark’s brother tying the knot, perhaps another wedding is around the corner.