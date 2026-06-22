Wyndham Clark Struggles to Contain His Emotions as Father Surprises Him After U.S. Open Win

Wyndham Clark entered the Shinnecock Hills looking for redemption. After his last year’s controversies, he had become somewhat of a villain figure in the golfing world. But the way he handled his hecklers throughout the week to finally raise his second US Open trophy, he certainly must have achieved his goal. But none of it was as sweet as the moment he shared with his father at the final hole.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As he made the final putt to clinch the win, Clark looked around to see his father, Randall Clark, standing there. He ran up to him, teary-eyed, for a long bear hug. It was a very fitting win as it came on Father’s Day, but the surprise was from the senior Clark this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so proud of you. That was the toughest round you’ve ever played. I’m so proud of you,” his father said during the long hug.

The American professional replied, saying, “Thanks, pops. I’m glad you could be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Randall took a red-eye flight to watch his son play at the Shinnecock Hills on Sunday. He stayed with the crowd the entire time but only came out once junior Clark made it all the way through to surprise him. Clark still could not stop smiling at the fact that his father was there when he was asked about the sweet surprise.

“That was a shock,” Clark said in his post-win interview. “My dad hasn’t been to many events, and last year, not last year, ‘23, he wasn’t there, which was really unfortunate, so for him to be here in person is amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Father’s Day, Pops. I love you so much. And I’m just glad we could share this together.”

Randall has been a big idol figure in Clark’s life. Previously, he had acknowledged that the tennis player was the reason why he stood between the ropes today. The athleticism, competitiveness, and passion for sports all came from Randall. That certainly helped Wyndham on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The now five-time PGA Tour winner entered the final round of the US Open 2026 with a six-shot lead over tied runner-ups, including Scottie Scheffler. However, he made three bogeys in the front nine to lose that lead. While others were still a little behind, Sam Burns caught up to him. In fact, if Clark had missed the final par putt, it would have triggered a playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made it more challenging was that the hostile crowd was booing Clark and cheering for Scottie Scheffler.

It was Scheffler’s birthday, and he had a chance to complete a career Grand Slam. No wonder he was the fan favorite heading into the tournament. And when he rose to T2 at the end of Round 3 after four birdies and a bogey on the back nine, fans wanted him to win even more. However, he ended his trip to New York with a three-way tie for the fourth spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I get it; they were rooting for Scottie. Grand Slams only happen a few times. He’s going to get it. He’s the best player in the world. But today it’s my day,” Clark said after his final round conference.

But amid that hostile environment, Clark kept his cool. Ultimately, he got the redemption he was looking for.

After missing the cut at the 2025 US Open, he smashed two lockers at Oakmont. The owner banned him from the venue with the condition to pay for repairs, make charitable donations, and undergo anger management counseling. Heading into the 2026 US Open, he said that it was a challenging time and that he deeply regretted what he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

That redemption is now over.