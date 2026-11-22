Wyndham Clark has never been shy about putting a price tag on his resume. And with the $4 million Farmers Insurance Skins Game just four days away, he has now weighed in on how his major wins stack up against Justin Thomas‘. The two-time US Open champion did it with a grin on the Dan On Golf podcast, where host Dan Rapaport asked whether his titles carry more weight than Thomas’ two PGA Championships and Brooks Koepka’s three.

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“Oh, 100%. I mean, no, no, no, nothing bad against the PGA, but the US Open is the hardest one to win. It’s the United States Open, by the way,” Clark said.

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Clark then doubled down on the joke before admitting he wouldn’t turn down a PGA Championship either.

“It’s the pinnacle. So JT’s got to get on. Brooks is at our level for sure. Yeah, like two PGAs. Woke nonsense. Yeah. 100%. 100%. But I will take a PGA anytime. Yeah, I want to kind of diversify my portfolio. I think that’s a good idea.”

Rapaport played along, and both men were laughing by the end. But there is some substance behind the lighthearted exchange.

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Clark’s first US Open title came in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club, where he held off Rory McIlroy by one shot. His second came in June at Shinnecock Hills, where he led wire to wire to beat Sam Burns by one. A six-shot overnight lead had shrunk to just one by the end, following a closing 73 and a hostile gallery openly rooting for his playing partner, Scottie Scheffler.

Thomas has an impressive major résumé of his own. He won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow before claiming the 2022 title at Southern Hills in a playoff against Will Zalatoris. He had started the final round seven shots off the lead. Koepka, meanwhile, has three PGA Championships (2018, 2019, and 2023) alongside two US Opens, giving him five majors overall.

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Thomas also holds the edge over Clark in other career numbers. He has 16 PGA Tour victories to Clark’s six and reached world No. 1 in 2018, while Clark’s career-best ranking is third, achieved in 2024. Clark, however, currently sits fifth in the world, with Thomas down to 31st.

This isn’t the first time the two have traded jabs over their major records. Days after Clark’s maiden US Open victory, the pair were grouped together at the 2023 Travelers Championship, where Thomas couldn’t resist a dig.

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“Guy wins one f****n US Open, and I gotta mark it from 80 yards.”

Thomas later described it as playful ribbing from a friend who wanted him to hear it. Clark fired back on social media with a jab of his own, also poking fun at Thomas for missing the cut at the US Open the previous week, where he finished 14 over par. Three years later, Clark has twice as many US Open titles to bring up.

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Thomas has history with the Skins Game, too. When the event returned last year, he was originally in the field but withdrew following back surgery, appearing on the broadcast instead. Shane Lowry stepped in. Keegan Bradley eventually took home the $2.1 million prize at Panther National, the course Thomas co-designed with Jack Nicklaus.

This time, Thomas will be competing. The 2026 edition begins November 27 at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, with $4 million on the line. Koepka, who returned to the PGA Tour this year after leaving LIV Golf, is also in the field, along with 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, who partnered Thomas at the Presidents Cup.

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Between them, Clark, Thomas, and Koepka have nine major titles. But there is only one prize up for grabs on Friday. Clark has previously admitted that his manager and agent aren’t always fans of his edgier comments. He may have given them another reason to worry, especially if Thomas brings up the exchange on the first tee.