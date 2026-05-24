Wyndham Clark WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Gear at Craig Ranch Explored

Wyndham Clark had a slow start to his 2026 PGA Tour season, failing to register a top-10 finish across his first five events. Heading into the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, that has begun to change. Through two rounds, the three-time PGA Tour winner sits at 13-under, tied for second, and five shots behind leader Si Woo Kim.

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He made several equipment changes around March 2026. Here’s a full look at what he is carrying in May 2026.

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What is Wyndham Clark carrying in his bag at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026?

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Loft: 9°

Shaft: Project X Titan Black 70 TX

Clark entered the 2026 season as an equipment-free agent after his full-line contract with Titleist came to an end. He retained a ball and a glove deal with the brand, but his clubs were suddenly up for grabs. He was first spotted with Ping G430, then tried Titleist options before finalizing the TaylorMade Qi4D core. It was his fourth driver change since he made the season.

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The Qi4D core is a low-spin, workability-focused head built for players with high swing speed who want to really shape the ball. Given Clark’s athleticism and the distances he generated, it certainly fits his profile.

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Fairway Wood:

TaylorMade Qi4D (3-wood) Loft: 15° Shaft: Project X Titan Black 80TX

Ping G440 Max (7-wood) Loft: 21° Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 80 TX shaft



Clark has been using a TaylorMade Qi4D with the 3-wood slot throughout the early part of the season. It is built for speed and control off the deck, with a compact head. The seven wood slot is where the experimentation happened.

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He settled on Ping G440 Max at 21, one of the most forgiving options in that range. It does the job as his long-distance utility club and has proven reliable enough to keep in the bag week to week.

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Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Despite moving away from Titleist on clubs he was contracted to play, Clark has kept the T100 irons. He briefly gamed the T200 in the long irons earlier in the season before switching back to the full set of T100s from four through nine.

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The T100 is a player’s irons-compact, minimal offset, with a kind of feel and workability that suits an aggressive ball striking style. The X7 shaft is among the stiffest available and matches a high swing speed.

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Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10

Loft: 46°, 52°, 56°, 60°

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Previous Model: Vokey SM9

Wyndham Clark has been playing with the Vokey SM10 wedges since they launched in early 2025, moving from the SM9 that he used to win the 2023 U.S. Open.

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The loft configuration has been adjusted slightly in 2026. The SM10 has a more centrally placed center of gravity when compared to the SM9. The former produced a higher spin and a lower, more controlled launch. Clark has worked closely with Vokey’s tour team on grind adjustments to suit his forward shaft lean.

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Grip: Ping PP58

Style: Mallet, Onset hosel

The putter has been the most unsettled club in Wyndham Clark’s bag all season. He started 2026 with the Odyssey Ai-ONE Cruiser Jailbird 380. It is the same putter he used to win at Pebble Beach in 2024.

He circled through a Bettinardi and a custom Scotty Cameron at Valspar, but came back to the more recent Ping Scottsdale Tec Alley Blue onset, which stands out for its white colorway and Eye-Q alignment dot.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Clark has retained his Titleist ball deal even after the full equipment contract ended, and the Pro V1x has remained a constant through all the club changes this season. It is the same ball he has used for all three of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2023 U.S. Open. The Pro V1x offers a firmer feel and slightly higher flight than the standard Pro V1, suiting the spin demands of his iron play and short game.

If the week continues the way it has started, Clark could be walking away from TPC Craig Ranch with his first PGA Tour title since 2024.