Wyndham Clark’s 2026 Net Worth: PGA Star’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Wyndham Clark is on top of the leaderboard at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills after two rounds, and the conversation around him has shifted entirely. The 2023 U.S. Open champion might no longer be a one-major wonder. He’s the man sitting on top of the leaderboard with solid financials.

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What is Wyndham Clark’s net worth?

He joined the Tour in 2019, and according to PGA Tour records, Clark has earned approximately $34M from the tournaments. Some of the notable financial moments of his career have been as follows:

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Clark secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and earned $3,600,000.

He won the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, collecting a $3.6 million winner’s check.

He surpassed the $30 million mark in official career earnings following a top-25 finish at the 2026 Masters.

Overall, in 2024, he earned $10,901,416 from the PGA Tour, and in 2025, he just made $2,883,112. So far, in 2026, he has played in 15 events and made the cut in 12 of them and has earned $4,462,736.

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Although a precise net worth can’t be verified independently due to the non-disclosure of sponsorship deals, investments, taxes, and private business interests, it is estimated to be between $25-$30 million.

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The on-course money is only part of Clark’s entire portfolio. He also has many sponsors who pay him to be their ambassador.

Wyndham Clark brand endorsement

T-Mobile gets a prime spot on the front of Wyndham Clark’s cap. He signed with the brand in April 2024. SoFi also sponsors him, and the brand has gotten space for its logo on the left part of Clark’s chest.

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For equipment, Titleist also sponsors the 1x major winner, and earlier, the logo was on his cap. Clark is also on FootJoy’s roster of golfers, and he also has a putter-only endorsement agreement with Ping.

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MUNICIPAL, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, also sponsors Wyndham Clark. The brand pitches itself as sport utility and athletic wear that works both on and off the course. Power Design, the design-build contractor, has been with him since 2023, right through his US Open win. They extended that partnership into the TGL league as well.

Wyndham Clark heads into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills four shots clear of the field. If he lifts the trophy Sunday, the $4.5 million winner’s check pushes his career total. At 32, with his best golf clearly still in front of him, that number is going to keep climbing regardless of what happens this week. Let us see how the rest of 2026 turns out for him.