Wyndham Clark’s ‘Dead’ Crowd Complaint Gets Answered as Medinah Finally Finds Its Voice

The American team arrived in Medinah hoping to secure its 11th consecutive Presidents Cup victory, expecting strong support from the home crowd as it looked to extend its remarkable winning streak. However, far fewer fans showed up than many had anticipated, and more concerning than the disappointing turnout was the lack of energy from those in attendance. The subdued atmosphere quickly became a concern for several professionals, including Wyndham Clark.

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After he and Collin Morikawa defeated Adam Scott and Ryan Fox 3&2 in Thursday’s four-ball session, Clark described the atmosphere at Medinah Country Club as “kind of dead.”

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“I felt like the momentum could have been better, to be honest, because we weren’t really feeling the fans, I think, as much as normal,” Clark added.

Clark even cited an example of Morikawa’s 5-wood from 229 yards on the par-four 11th. The shot finished just 12 feet from the hole, yet there was no applause or cheer from the crowd. So little was the reaction that Morikawa admitted they didn’t even know whether the ball had found the green.

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USA captain Brandt Snedeker agreed with Clark’s comments, noting that the crowd was there and cheering on the first tee. However, as the day progressed, he said the support “kind of dissipated.”

While Clark hoped for a more energetic crowd on Day 2, Snedeker was certain that they would come out in greater numbers.

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The golf world has now confirmed that its complaints got answered. The number of fans at Medinah increased significantly today.

“Much bigger crowds today. Somewhat more vocal, with some U-S-A chants ringing out,” Bob Weeks, senior reporter and golf analyst for The Sports Network, wrote in an X post.

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CBS Sports analyst and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio host Jason Sobel also noted the same trend. After taking a spin around Medinah, he observed much larger crowds today and expected the numbers to grow even further as the afternoon progressed, with fans becoming more engaged. One fan responding to his post on X offered a simple explanation for the surge in attendance: it was Friday, meaning many fans had skipped work to watch the game, soak in the atmosphere, and enjoy a drink.

Skratch’s Senior Director of Social Media, Nicole Rae, also confirmed that people heard Clark.

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“There are WAY more people on site at Medinah today. First hole is a few deep on both sides and stands are filled on the first tee. Cheering for both teams as well. Looks like Chicago heard Wyndham Clark loud and clear,” she wrote in one post.

She also offered a few specific examples to illustrate the heightened energy at Medinah. Among them was a fan dressed as Evel Knievel near the putting greens, chanting the name of the 2026 U.S. Open winner. Another spectator, while cheering for Scottie Scheffler, even reminded his wife that the news had said the crowd needed to be louder today.

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Despite the United States’ dominance over the International team in Presidents Cup history, crowd support remains essential for the American side. In team match play, players are competing hole by hole not just for themselves but for their entire team, making the crowd’s reaction part of the experience. A roar after a clutch putt or precise approach can turn a successful shot into a shared moment and provide an emotional lift. That was the kind of momentum Clark said he felt was missing yesterday.

Crowd support energizes players and also influences the home atmosphere. That’s why teams celebrate away wins more in events like the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup. While it doesn’t directly affect a hole’s result, it can influence the psychology and confidence with which golfers play.

The difference at Medinah was clear on Friday. After Clark’s concerns about the quiet atmosphere, a larger and more vocal crowd brought the energy the Americans had been hoping for. With more fans filling the course and cheering throughout the day, the atmosphere appeared far closer to what players expect from a home Presidents Cup.