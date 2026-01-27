Wyndham Clark’s Honest Response on Brooks Koepka’s Return Speaks Volumes

Wyndham Clark was “torn” when he heard Brooks Koepka was returning to the PGA Tour. He felt frustrated that someone could leave for LIV, make millions, then return so easily. However, what Clark said after hitting the longest drive in TGL 2 history, a massive 372-yard blast, tells a completely different story.

“Yeah, we all love Brooks, at least on the USA team side. Good friends with Brooks. I know he’s been missing some of the competition that’s on the PGA Tour, and I think he’s excited to come back,” Clark said at the TGL press conference. “I think it’s great for the Tour, and who knows, maybe he’s the first one of maybe many. But yeah, I think it just helps the Tour, and whatever helps the Tour is what I think all of us want because that ultimately helps all of us.”

Clark and Koepka represented the US at the Marco Simone for the 2023 Ryder Cup, but didn’t pair together. Despite this, the two formed a camaraderie. Koepka’s return marks a significant shift for the PGA Tour, and analysts worried earlier that his exit would be like a “leak in the dam,” encouraging other golfers to follow the same path. For instance, Pat Perez has also bid adieu to LIV Golf and awaits reinstatement. Kevin Na has exited LIV, and there is no update about his plans ahead.

Even Billy Horschel said something similar before the Returning Member Program was announced. As a Tour equity holder, Horschel sees Koepka’s comeback adding real value both on the course and for business. He even greeted the major winner at the driving range. Even the Tour expanded the field at Torrey Pines. Not just the pros and authorities, but even the broadcaster understands the business value Koepka brings.

ESPN will broadcast live coverage of the tournament’s first two rounds on its main channel, marking the first time in nearly 20 years that a non-major PGA Tour event gets live coverage on ESPN’s primary network. Typically, early rounds air on streaming platforms or secondary channels, but this week, as Koepka takes center stage at Torrey Pines, the fans get coverage on Hulu and Disney+ as well.

Clark’s earlier frustration with Brooks Koepka’s return made sense. The former LIV golfer earned more than $100 million over three years. The 2023 US Open winner wondered if other golfers are going to do the same thing now, after seeing what the Tour did for the 5x major winner.

“You know, they reach out to LIV and say, ‘Hey, I want to come play LIV,’ knowing that, hey, you go take a bag for a year or two and you’re able to come back,” Clark said.

Koepka basically had the cake, ate it, and came back. But, well, eating the cake had some repercussions. The PGA Tour asked him to donate $5 million to charity, taking away his chance to win the 2026 FedEx Cup bonus, depriving him of equity for the next 5 years, and barring him from getting any sponsor exemptions in signature events. The total of penalties amounts to $85 million.

A similar perspective came from European golfer Shane Lowry.

“I think it’s good for him [Koepka] that he’s back. I think it’s going to be good for certain tournaments that he’s back. He’s going to play tournaments, maybe on the PGA Tour this year, that not many big-name players are going to play, which is good.”

Koepka will play the Farmers Insurance Open this coming week in San Diego. His return marks the biggest storyline for the event, garnering a lot of attention despite golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy not competing. The 5x major winner has also committed to the WM Phoenix Open from February 5th to 8th and the Cognizant Classic in late February.

From the beginning, Lowry has always backed Koepka’s decision. He said the same thing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, saying it was good for smaller Tour events. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood echoed the same sentiment, saying that players should play where they think they can do their best.

Now, both Clark and Koepka will play at the 2026 Farmers Open; only time will tell if they will be paired together any of the 4 days. But one thing is sure: Koepka’s homecoming buzz isn’t going away soon, with yet another golfer offering a similar perspective to Clark and Horschel.

Brooks Koepka’s return may be bigger than just one player

Paul Azinger said that Koepka’s return is a strategic win for the PGA Tour because it takes away one of LIV Golf’s biggest stars. Azinger’s comment about “cutting the head off the snake” wasn’t meant for Brooks Koepka. It was all about leverage. Bringing back a big winner sends a message that the PGA Tour is still appealing in the long run, even to players who chose guaranteed money over tradition in the past.

This view is different from how players react when they care about fairness or their feelings. Azinger thought about the bigger picture, like power balance, influence, and momentum. In that way, Koepka’s return isn’t just about one golfer; it’s also about bringing control back to the PGA TOUR.

These points of view help in understanding why the buzz about Brooks Koepka’s return hasn’t died down. Players may not agree on all the details, but they all agree on one thing: his presence makes the competition stronger. Acceptance often comes after reality, as Clark’s changing stance shows.