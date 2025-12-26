Wyndham Clark’s ‘Temper’ Problems Pushed His Caddie to Make Hard Decision: ‘We Hate It’

Wyndham Clark stepped into the Oakmont locker room after missing the U.S. Open ’25 cut by one stroke and tore the place apart. This wasn’t new. He’d been battling his temper long before Oakmont and hit rock bottom in the fall of 2022, but it was his team that helped him get better.

“I kind of had a little bit of a mental meltdown; I kind of lost my temper,” Clark admitted on Untold Stories on December 23. His agent and caddie had seen enough. They sat him down and told him, “Hey, we love you, and seeing you hate golf this much, we just hate it.”

They told him he had to see a sports psychologist, or they would stop watching him ruin his life over a game he loved. Wyndham Clark was skeptical. He’d tried sports psychologists before, and none had helped. But this one was different. He started seeing Julie Elion, and she didn’t just talk about golf routines and processes. She dug into his entire life: his relationships, his grief, and his upbringing.

Her holistic approach taught Clark that if he is really great off the course, then he’s going to be better on the course. She gave him six months to see results, and six months later, almost to the day, he won the 2024 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark also spoke about seeing Julie on Netflix’s Full Swing S2, Ep 3. His rationale was similar.

“A lot of people on my team were like, ‘We’re pretty much telling you to see a sports psychologist. Otherwise, we’re done’… I started working with Julie (his sport psychologist) in December. Now I have something and someone that is able to get me in the direction I want to be.”

His success stemmed from daily mental goals rather than result-based ones. He habitually visualized positive outcomes before shots, filling his mind with good thoughts and avoiding negativity. Although this mental shift was genuine, the Oakmont event showed that old habits can resurface under stress.

Over time, Wyndham Clark’s mental approach became a vital part of his career. From coping with his mother’s death in college and battling pessimism to appearing on Netflix’s Full Swing, he’s learned to manage both shots and emotions. Since adopting mental training, he has consistently performed well, finishing top 25 multiple times in 2025 and maintaining stability on leaderboards.

Sadly, Clark isn’t the only one who has lost his cool while playing on the Tour.

In March 2025, Rory McIlroy had a moment at the Players Championship when a University of Texas student mocked him for his 2011 Masters breakdown. McIlroy confronted the heckler, took his phone, and left. The school expelled and disciplined the student. McIlroy faced no sanctions and won the Masters a month later, ending the criticism. This goes to show that even top golfers face challenges and sometimes let their emotions get the best of them.

Some instances of heated moments from the 2025 golf season

Shane Lowry was caught on a hot mic at the U.S. Open at Oakmont repeatedly saying “F— this place” after a rough start to his round. This moment quickly went viral on social media, showing his growing frustration. Earlier in the same event, he hit a microphone in anger when he had trouble getting his ball out of a tricky spot.

Another example is Brooks Koepka at a LIV Golf event in Dallas. He started poorly with several triple bogeys and had a visible meltdown. Koepka struck a tee marker with his club and smashed it into the ground, sending it flying toward spectators. Many fans called for him to be punished, arguing that this behavior was dangerous. He later dropped out of the tournament, claiming he was sick after becoming very angry during the round.

These intense moments, though rare, remind us that the mental challenges of the sport are always present. Many top players still find it hard to stay calm under pressure.