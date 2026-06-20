Wyndham Clark’s WITB June 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at US Open Explored

Wyndham Clark is leading the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills after 36 holes. He carded rounds of 64 and 69 to finish at 7-under 133 midway. With that, he set the lowest 36-hole score at Shinnecock in tournament history, beating Phil Mickelson’s and Shigeki Maruyama’s 134 in 2004. This is a complete turnaround from his 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he missed the cut. But this isn’t just the story of Shinnecock Hills; the entire 2026 season has been like that.

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He won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and then the 2023 U.S. Open in his 7th major start. Since then, he had only won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am until he claimed the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After that win, he scored a solo 3rd at the Memorial Tournament and a T11 at the RBC Canadian Open. Two major changes have made this transition possible.

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One is that after working solo for over a year, Wyndham Clark started working with swing coach Pat Coyner. And the other one is his clubs.

Wyndham Clark became an equipment-free agent at the start of 2026. His full-line Titleist contract ended in 2025 and was not renewed upon mutual agreement. However, both parties decided to transition into a smaller agreement for the brand’s golf balls and gloves. This allowed the 4-time PGA Tour winner to shuffle the clubs in his bag and try something different, which is now yielding results.

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Wyndham Clark’s WITB for the US Open 2026

Here’s how his golf bag looks in June 2026 for the Shinnecock Hills test at the US Open:

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Driver

Clark uses TaylorMade Qi4D 10.5° with Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX. He was previously using the Black 70 TX with 9°. He switched four drivers at the start of the 2026 campaign before settling on this setup.

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The 1.5° loft increase adds backspin to his drives, and this is essential for someone like Clark because it offers him more control off the tee while maintaining his explosive power. His longest drive came at the Valspar Championship 2026, where he hit a 446-yard shot off the tee.

Imago Jun 20, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Wyndham Clark tees off on one during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fairway woods

For 3-woods, he leverages the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour 15° with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX. He relies on the Ping G440 Max 21° with Project X Titan Black 80 TX for 7-woods. The HZRDUS Smoke Black shaft is more stable compared to the Titan Black for the 3-wood. And the 21° 7-wood gives him more loft and control, which is of utmost importance on challenging courses like Shinnecock Hills.

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Irons

Wyndham Clark is using Titleist T200 4-5 with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 and Titleist T100 6-9 with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7. For his irons, he continues to trust his old Titleist setup. The T200 offers forgiveness on long irons, while the T100 helps with precision for scoring. This combination has significantly improved his approach game.

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His SG: Approach the Green is 0.545 for this season so far, and he ranks 14th on the PGA Tour in this category. Comparatively, his number for SG: Approach the Green was -0.284 (154th) last year.

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Wedges

For the wedges, Clark chooses the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges. The configurations he is using are 46°, 50°, and 54°. Besides that, he also carries a Vokey WedgeWorks 60°. He was previously relying on Vokey SM10 in 46°, 52°, 56°, and 60° configurations. This change came shortly after the Masters 2026.

This configuration tightens the gap to his T100 9-iron for better distance control. The added WedgeWorks 60° also offers the same for flop shots.

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Putter

The putter change Wyndham Clark made this year has proven reliable. In fact, the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset has become his breakthrough club this season. It was this putter that helped him set the PGA Tour record for SG: Putting of 12.5 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026. The total strokes he gained across all four rounds of the event were 20.210.

“The white finish first got my attention, and when I started rolling putts with it, it set up easily and gave me immediate confidence,” he said about the putter, as noted by Golf Today.

Imago AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

He even credited the putter for getting him back into the winner’s circle after a winless 2025. This performance got him a single-club putter endorsement deal with Ping.

Golf ball

Wyndham Clark continues to use a Titleist Pro V1x under the ball-glove deal he made. It is one of the most commonly used golf balls on the PGA Tour.

The equipment changes have played a major role in Wyndham Clark’s resurgence. They gave him a setup that better matches his game and has already delivered strong results throughout 2026.