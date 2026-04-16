Xander Schauffele Drops Honest Confession About PGA Tour Career Amid Slow Resurgence

Xander Schauffele’s scorecards suggest momentum, but the results tell a quieter story. After a poor run of form, his steady performances with top finishes have pushed him back into relevance on the PGA Tour. Yet the breakthrough moment still feels just out of reach. The American pro acknowledged this gap himself and hinted at a phase where consistency hasn’t fully translated into contention.

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“I’ve been kind of teetering just on the outside. I haven’t really been in a final group or too close to the leaders at certain times. I think if you do several weeks in a row like that, it can be very stressful. And very tiring, which makes those runs so satisfying as well. But, you know, I’ve been kind of hanging around, been kind of doing my thing, staying under the radar and just trying to pop my head up at the right time,” Schauffele recently said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

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“Yeah, for sure. You know, you play events and you kind of look at your week and you’re like, I got everything out of it. And you play a week and you’re like, man, I could have gotten way more out of it. So I feel like I’ve been the latter. I feel like I’ve been playing pretty good golf and maybe not getting as much out of it as I’d like. But, you know, I’m one of the old guys out here now. So I know to stay patient and wait around for my moment.”

Schauffele turned pro in 2015 and has been a regular on the PGA Tour since the 2016-2017 season. Even though he won the Baycurrent Classic 2025 and made the cut in all 16 starts last year, he lost his touch somewhere then. This inconsistency marked a departure from the form that saw him win 10 times on tour. That’s why he views the 2025 season as one that didn’t meet his own high standards.

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Apart from the Baycurrent Classic win, he only made it to the top 10 at The Masters Tournament, the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Open Championship last year.

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 14: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during THE PLAYERS Championship on March 14, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 14 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260314047526

This season started on the wrong foot, too, as he missed the cut at the first event he played. With rounds of 73 and 69, he was 2-under par at the midway point of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026. However, it was not enough. This was the first time he missed the cut since the 2022 Masters.

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To make matters worse, he finished the WM Phoenix Open 2026, his second start of the season, at T41. But he has recovered since then, securing four top-10 finishes.

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The 32-year-old has played six other events in 2026:

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T19 finish with rounds of 69-65-69-70)

The Genesis Invitational (T7 finish with rounds of 68-65-70-69)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational (T24 finish with rounds of 68-71-73-74)

The Players Championship (Solo 3rd finish with rounds of 69-65-74-69)

The Valspar Championship (T4 finish with rounds of 68-72-71-65)

The Masters Tournament (T9 finish with rounds of 70-72-70-68)

While these finishes reflect a resurgence, they also highlight the gap between solid play and winning that Schauffele himself acknowledged. And this has increased his odds of winning the $20 million RBC Heritage, too.

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Xander Schauffele betting odds for the RBC Heritage 2026

Schauffele has betting odds of +1300 for a win. This means that if someone wagers $10 on him, he could make $140 if the 10x PGA Tour winner conquers the event.

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Besides that, he has +300 odds of finishing in the top 5 and +145 odds of finishing in the top 10.

The primary reason behind these favorable odds is the strong run of recent finishes already detailed, which boosts his chances of winning the 2026 RBC Heritage.

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Apart from that, his previous finishes at this very event have also been good. In 2024 and 2025, he finished T18 playing at Harbour Town Golf Links. Before that, in 2023, he had a solo 4th finish after carding rounds of 67-66-70-66 for 15-under 269.

With strong betting odds and a steady run of recent finishes backing him, Xander Schauffele appears well-positioned to contend at the RBC Heritage. If his current level of play finally aligns with the results, he believes he’s been leaving on the course, that long-awaited breakthrough may not be far off.