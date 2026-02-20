Xander Schauffele Given Barely Any Rest Shows Stunning Surge at Tiger Woods’ Event

Fatigue after four regulation rounds of golf is not uncommon. The game can take such a toll on the body. However, golfers at the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational 2026 faced it after a single round, as there’s no time for rest. But such things don’t stop champions, as Xander Schauffele proved it in Round 2.

“Quick turnaround for @XSchauffele this morning! Only 38 minutes in between finishing Round 1 on 18, warming up and getting back on the tee for Round 2. No problem for X who made eagle to move to T3 @TheGenesisInv 📈,” the PGA Tour wrote in an X post featuring the 10x PGA Tour winner heading off after the first round, coming back for the 2nd, and scoring an eagle.

Because of weather challenges, the first round on Thursday was delayed by 2-hour-47-minute. It started later at 10:13 a.m. PT. But water-logging forced further delay as Round 1 resumed at 1:09 p.m. PT amidst windy conditions. Thus, only 38 of 72 players finished Round 1 completely on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Xander Schauffele was among those who didn’t complete Round 1 on time. Thus, he had to do it on Friday, which led to a quick turnaround. His group for Round 1 included Scottie Scheffler and Michael Kim, who faced similar minimal break issues.

While such pressure could have had an impact on some golfers’ games, the 10x PGA Tour winner took off even better from where he had left off. He finished the first round with a 3-under par 68, 2 strokes more than the tied leaders with a score of 66.

As he returned, the 2025 Baycurrent Classic winner hit an eagle on the par-5 hole 1. The American professional teed off with a 302-yard hit. His second hit was a 194-yard shot to the green, just 5 feet and 7 inches to the hole. Xander Schauffele then finally hit the 3rd stroke into the hole to complete the eagle.

The eagle got him to T3. After his birdie on hole 3, he is currently tied at the very top alongside Aaron Rai, Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee, and Marco Penge.

Notably, the 10x PGA Tour winner is making a comeback to golf after a six-month hiatus, and he has a special person to thank for that.

Xander Schauffele credits his wife for the PGA Tour return

Schauffele’s son Victor was born on August 29, 2025. Since then, he was on a hiatus to spend more time with his wife, Maya, and their newborn. Maya left her healthcare career to support Xander Schauffele and his foundation. She even handled home duties when the 2025 Baycurrent Classic winner faced a rib injury in 2025.

He credits his wife, saying that the hiatus could have been much longer if his wife had not intervened. It is owing to the fact that she is managing things at home, that he is able to play golf the way he does.

Notably, Xander Schauffele tried to play as many games at home as possible to practice during the hiatus. He even fixed his putting with coach Derek Uyeda. Now, he is back playing on the PGA Tour.

With Maya managing things at home and giving him the freedom to compete again, Schauffele’s return already looks worth the wait. That renewed balance could be seen at Riviera. Despite a quick turnaround, he made an early statement and surged up the leaderboard at The Genesis Invitational 2026.