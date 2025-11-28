Xander Schauffele Hilariously Mocked After His Unexpected Failure at Skins Game

A hush rarely falls over a made-for-TV showdown. But Panther National produced a stretch of golf that had viewers glued to their screens. The return of the Capital One Skins Game after nearly two decades promised star power, a quirky format, and a fresh dose of light-hearted competition. But to top it all, there was a mix of sharp play, sharp humor, and moments that instantly lit up social feeds. One of those humorous moments came at the conclusion ceremony, where the organizers mocked Xander Schauffele for his failure at the Skins Game.

Schauffele didn’t win any skin at the fun event revived after a 17-year hiatus. To rub salt in it, management decided to hand him a $0 check. Skratch shared the video for the same in an X post, and wrote, “Xander may not have won any skins today @the_skins_game but he DIDN’T leave Panther National empty handed. 😂”

The 2025 American Ryder Cup member didn’t hold back from joining the fun. “Yeah, this is actually my first check I’ve ever gotten. I’m gonna take Keegan’s advice. I’m gonna frame this in the living room. That’s motivation,” Schauffele said.

He has won 10 events on the PGA Tour. With his 2025 Baycurrent Classic win, he won his 200th start, joined the list of golfers with 10 wins on the PGA Tour, and went 72 events without missing a cut. Overall, he has made more than $62 million in official money. However, it was his first oversized check that he ever received.

This was not the only funny incident that happened with Xander at the 2025 Skins Game. He was speaking to Justin Thomas, who had to withdraw because of his back surgery, from his microphone. However, he was holding up the microphone attached to his shirt close to his mouth when talking. The on-field commentator made fun of this, saying he didn’t have to hold up the microphone like a Secret Service agent.

Even Justin Thomas, who had co-designed the Panther National with Jack Nicklaus, didn’t hold back from mocking Shane Lowry’s performance. After making an unusual dinner request to Keegan Bradley for his win, Justin Thomas shared an X post about Schauffele. “Like this message if you won the same amount of skins as @XSchauffele today @the_skins_game 🤣 love you brother!!!” Thomas wrote.

While Xander Schauffele didn’t win any skins, Keegan Bradley performed exceptionally well.

Final standings at the 2025 Skins Game

The Capital One Skins Game on November 28, 2025, at Panther National featured 16 holes with escalating values. The holes 1-5 were valued at $100,000, 6-9 at $200,000, and 14-16 at $400,000-$600,000. There was also a reverse purse format to make things interesting for the revived event. Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele all started with a $1 million “reverse purse,” deducting opponents’ winnings in real time. Ties carried over skins and money, building massive payouts.

It was Keegan Bradley who claimed victory with 11 skins totaling $2.1 million. This included massive hauls from clustered wins. Tommy Fleetwood finished second at $1.7 million across four skins. Although he didn’t win many skins, he got to this amount because of the escalating hole values. Shane Lowry earned $200,000 from one skin, while Xander Schauffele took home $0 with no skins won.

Holes 1-4 were all tied. Thus, the fifth hole became worth $500,000 because of the carryover. Bradley birdied the 5th hole for his first win. Then Lowry birdied hole 9 while others faltered to secure his only skin worth more than $200,000. On hole 13, Bradley drained a 7-foot putt after a 5-iron to 10 feet, winning four skins for a record $900,000 from a three-hole carryover. Tommy Fleetwood was the last to win a skin on hole 16. He birdied for three skins worth $1.125 million, which was the event’s largest single payout.

Xander Schauffele’s zero-dollar moment added an unexpected comic spark to a showcase built on big swings and bigger personalities. Even without a skin to his name, he still walked away as one of the day’s most talked-about figures.