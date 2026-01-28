Xander Schauffele Issues Clear Verdict on Iconic Stop as PGA Tour Schedule Faces Major Change

The PGA Tour currently stands at a massive crossroads with a major schedule change looming for 2027. The schedule could be cut down to 20 high-value events, and the Farmers Insurance Open could get wiped out. Xander Schauffele isn’t too happy about it, for personal reasons.

“I am biased obviously, born and raised in San Diego, and was running around here when I was a teenager in high school. I think I would feel like Torrey’s safe if you kind of look at the schedule, and find a home, just because this property’s iconic. It’s a beautiful and big property. It’s a tough golf course, and it usually has pretty good winners on it,” Xander Schauffele told the media.

“I think Tiger single-handedly has made this property incredibly special in terms of a history in golf, just tying back to the ’08 U.S. Open. You look at pretty golf courses that we have on Tour, I’d say Torrey’s one of them. I wouldn’t be shocked if it was somewhere on the schedule. I couldn’t answer when or who would want to be a sponsor or something of that nature, but I think it’s a strong enough course and a big enough course, a championship course to be on the schedule still.”

The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open already feels like the end of an era for the San Diego community, as Farmers Insurance will finish its 17-year run as the title sponsor right after the upcoming edition of the event. With no lead sponsor and a shrinking schedule, it is only fair to wonder if Torrey Pines will simply disappear from the PGA Tour calendar.

This is a developing story..