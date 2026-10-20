Xander Schauffele Leads Star Exodus as Four Golfers Leave Tiger Woods’ TGL Ahead of 2027 Season

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s technology-driven golf league, TGL, is preparing for its third season with a revamped lineup. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the league unveiled its 35-player roster for the 2027 season, confirming that four notable players—Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, and Lucas Glover—will not return.

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NUCLR Golf shared the update on X alongside the complete team rosters. However, neither the departing players nor league officials have publicly disclosed the reasons behind their exits.

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Schauffele’s departure from New York Golf Club opens the door for Alex Fitzpatrick and Ben Griffin. Shane Lowry replaces Scott at Boston Common Golf, Keith Mitchell takes Kisner’s place at Jupiter Links Golf Club, and Michael Brennan replaces Glover at Atlanta Drive GC.

These changes coincide with a significant structural evolution for TGL. The league will expand to seven franchises, with teams increasing from four players to five. The third season begins December 27, 2026, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

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Motor City Golf Club Heads Expansion

The new Detroit-based franchise, Motor City Golf Club, will feature five-time major champion Brooks Koepka alongside Jackson Koivun, Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp and Bud Cauley.

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The roster combines established experience with emerging talent. Koivun went unbeaten in his Presidents Cup debut with a 2-0-1 record. Cauley claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, capping a remarkable comeback from injuries sustained in a 2018 car accident.

Knapp and Kim add a combined five PGA Tour victories to the lineup, including Kim’s triumph at the 2017 Players Championship. The franchise’s arrival adds another competitive dimension to TGL while expanding the league’s city-based rivalries.

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Defending Champions Retain Their Core

Defending SoFi Cup champions Los Angeles Golf Club will retain Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala. Ben James joins as the fifth player after finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking to earn his PGA Tour card.

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James also became the fifth four-time first-team All-American in NCAA Division I men’s golf history. His addition gives Los Angeles a promising young talent while preserving the core that delivered last season’s championship.

Jupiter Links and Boston Common Strengthen Their Lineups

Jupiter Links Golf Club will bring back Tom Kim and Max Homa after the team recovered from a 0-2 start last season to reach the Finals. Akshay Bhatia, previously an alternate, becomes a full-time player after helping Jupiter defeat top-seeded Boston Common in the Semifinals.

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Kim also produced one of the season’s standout moments with a hole-in-one in the regular-season finale that helped Jupiter clinch a playoff berth. Newcomer Keith Mitchell adds power off the tee after ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf made TGL history by completing the league’s first-ever trade, acquiring Shane Lowry from Bay Golf Club. Lowry joins Keegan Bradley, Michael Thorbjornsen and Hideki Matsuyama.

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Thorbjornsen moves from alternate to full-time player after contributing six of Boston’s league-leading 16 putts made from 10 feet or longer in 2026. He also claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Bay Golf, meanwhile, welcomes Ryan Fox and Blades Brown alongside Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Ludvig Åberg. The trade signals that player movement could become an increasingly important part of TGL’s competitive landscape.

Atlanta and New York Look to Rebound

Atlanta Drive GC will retain Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Chris Gotterup and Billy Horschel, with Michael Brennan completing the roster after victories at the Wyndham Championship and Baycurrent Classic in 2026.

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Gotterup moves from alternate to full-time player after tying for the TGL regular-season lead with five Singles Holes Won and recording three PGA Tour victories during the year.

New York Golf Club will feature Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler alongside newcomers Alex Fitzpatrick and Ben Griffin. The Fitzpatrick brothers won the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans as a team earlier this year, earning Alex his first PGA Tour title. Young also had a standout season with wins at The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship.

New York reached the inaugural Finals in 2025 but missed the playoffs in 2026. Its revised lineup will aim to restore that competitive momentum following Schauffele’s departure.

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What the Changes Mean for TGL

Although the reasons behind the four exits remain undisclosed, the roster shake-up highlights two broader trends: an influx of younger talent and greater flexibility in team construction.

The additions of players such as Koivun, Brown and James suggest that emerging stars will play an increasingly important role in TGL’s future. Meanwhile, the seventh franchise and expanded five-player rosters create more opportunities for teams to refresh their lineups and develop distinctive identities.

TMRW Sports president of golf Rufus Hack emphasized those ambitions, pointing to growing rivalries, established team histories and the fresh energy brought by new players.

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Ultimately, TGL’s third season will test whether its expanded format and revamped rosters can deliver an even more interesting competition. While Schauffele, Scott, Kisner and Glover are notable absences, Motor City Golf Club, the league’s first trade and the promotion of emerging talent signal an ambitious new phase. When play begins on December 27, attention will turn to whether these changes translate into tighter contests, stronger rivalries, and another memorable SoFi Cup race.