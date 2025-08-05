Xander Schauffele Leaving No Stone Unturned for $20M Playoff Event Amid Dropped Form

In 2024, Xander Schauffele looked nearly unstoppable. With laser-like precision and unshakable confidence, he surged through the season, bagging two major championships and threatening to dethrone Scottie Scheffler from the top of the world rankings. It was point, shoot, and score—golf at its cleanest. But then came the curveball: a rib injury that sidelined him just as he was hitting peak form. For a player who had never experienced a significant setback, the recovery process was unfamiliar territory. And once he returned, it was clear—this season wasn’t going to be the same smooth ride.

Now, Schauffele’s determined to turn things around, and he’s got a chance to do just that in Memphis, which will host him for the first time this year. Ahead of the $20M worth 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, he opened up to the PGA Tour, saying he’s working on building his strength to be ready for the PGA Tour playoffs in the next couple of weeks.

During his interview, a clean-shaven Schauffele looks busy working out as he admits, “For golf, usually just a warm-up of some sort, with some light band work and maybe light weights, is enough to get sort of activated to go.” He agrees, however, that his health hasn’t improved enough for him to “do a full strength set,” and if you’re expecting him “to wake up at 6:00 a.m. every day to go work out,” he’d tell you ‘please don’t.’ Still, he agrees that “But knowing how important it is, definitely motivated to give everything that I have.”

Schauffele’s caddie, Austin Kaiser, chimes in, “If you’re not physically fit, your mental fortitude is going to kind of diminish as well, ’cause your body just can’t take it.” However, most importantly, Xander Schauffele believes, “Performing at a high level is the main goal. I think winning is a result.” And, despite his recent runs this season, that’s what the golf world is expecting out of him.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the world and No. 42 in the FedExCup rankings, Schauffele had a rough start to the season due to a rib injury, but he’s finally finding his rhythm. Back-to-back top-10 finishes in the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship marked his first top-10 results since the Masters in April.

To make it to the top 30 at East Lake in two weeks, he’ll need to keep the momentum going in Memphis this week. Despite being one of the world’s best ball-strikers, Schauffele has struggled off the tee (111th) and with his usually reliable putter (132nd), losing strokes in both areas.

Last year, he finished runner-up, closing with a 63 – his best round in 28 career events – just two shots behind champion Hideki Matsuyama. So, what can drive the change in Xander Schauffele’s game in the latter part of this season other than his workout routine? Well, as per his exclusive interview with Golf Digest, a lot of other things can.

How Xander Schauffele won his first two majors in the 2024 season

In an exclusive interview, Xander Schauffele revealed the secrets behind his recent successes, including winning the 2024 PGA Championship and The Open Championship. “I’m a process person,” he told Golf Digest. “Results come when you follow the right steps.” Schauffele credits his great team, including his performance coach Dr. Ara Suppiah and trainer David Sundberg, for helping him evaluate and improve his body, mind, and swing.

Schauffele made significant changes to his diet, adding low-sugar carbs like brown rice and sweet potatoes, and healthy fats like nuts and avocado. “I wasn’t putting the right fuel in my body,” he admitted. “Ara had me add… healthy fats—nuts, avocado, eggs. I actually increased my calorie intake.” He also focused on mobility, strength, and cardio, preferring bike workouts over running to ease the strain on his joints. “Golf is sneaky demanding on your body,” he noted.

Beyond that, however, Schauffele emphasized the importance of discipline and mental toughness, drawing on a phrase his dad used to instill in him: “Commit, execute, accept.” “At this point in my career, I’d tweak the phrase a little and lead with ‘accept’,” he said. “I’ve learned that respecting the outcome before you do anything is so powerful.”

When faced with setbacks, like a rib injury that kept him out of the first two months of the season, Schauffele had to “be OK with that.” “I did some feeling sorry for myself, sure, but that old phrase would snap me back,” he said. It remains to be seen, however, if this change in attitude and workout helps him win this season.