Xander Schauffele’s Disappointing Major Runs Have Put Him in a Unique Mindset Before The Open

In 2024, during The Open Championship’s trophy presentation, an emotional Xander Schauffele said, “Hearing your name called with Open champion after it is something I’ve dreamed of for a very long time.” And, indeed, everything about Schauffele’s run in 2024 was something akin to a “dream.” Although his two major wins, including the 2024 PGA Championship, were the only wins that season, the American also secured 16 top 10 finishes in that year — a feat he has struggled to replicate this year ahead of his title defense, for the most part.

Having dealt with an intercostal strain and cartilage tear that sidelined him for two months, Schauffele has struggled this season. In his 12 appearances, including at the first three majors, the American has only achieved two top 10s, including at the 2025 Masters Tournament (T8) and the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (T8). On the other hand, despite his moderate finishes, Schauffele is still 3rd in the Official Golf World Rankings (OWGR), and hasn’t missed a cut since 2022.

How are these runs affecting him ahead of his The Open Championship appearance? At Royal Portrush, Xander Schauffele answered that on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio. Schauffele shared what makes him “tough” in major championships: “I don’t know. I just enjoy it. I really like playing when you’re a kid and you think about playing in big events. That would be, you know, couple on Tour that are really big, but none bigger than majors.”

Indeed, the Open Championship at Royal Portrush is set to be a major event, with a massive expected attendance of 280,000 fans throughout the week. And Schauffele also credits the electric atmosphere for lifting his spirits during major tournaments. He continued, “So, something about putting your head down and playing at a difficult golf course is something I really enjoy.” Aside from that, Xander Schauffele boasts an impressive 48% Top 10 rate in majors, with 16 top-10 finishes in 33 starts.

So, can the fans expect another great performance from him? On the idea of reclaiming the Claret Jug, Schauffele said, “Yeah, my mind hasn’t gone that far, you know. I think I’ve… when I look back on how I got everything else done in my career, it’s not sitting there. You know, you dream about winning, you dream about being in that position. But, when you’re awake, you have to do the small things. And I’ve been trying to do the small things correctly. And, hopefully, I give myself a chance on Sunday.”

Interestingly, in a separate interview ahead of The Open, Schauffele confessed, “I’ve never successfully defended any tournament that I’ve won in the past, so I’m very much looking forward to it.” And although the world is hoping for him to reclaim his Claret Jug, here’s a fun story that Schauffele shared about the state of his other trophies.

Xander Schauffele has big wins but no trophies to show for it

Xander Schauffele is back at Royal Portrush to defend his Open Championship title, but don’t expect to find the Wanamaker Trophy (2024 PGA Championship win) on display at his home. Although the two-time major winner successfully returned the Claret Jug on his arrival at Royal Portrush, he has no idea where his other trophies are, a reaction that the 2025 U.S. Open winner, J.J. Spaun, dislikes.

But if he were to guess, his parents keep all his trophies, “probably in a bank vault.” The golfer admits he doesn’t have space for them, and his humble nature means he wouldn’t display them even if he did. He’s not even sure where his Olympic gold medal from Tokyo 2021 is, admitting, “I actually have no idea where that is, to be completely honest.”

Schauffele’s approach to his success is refreshingly down-to-earth. “What am I going to do with it? I don’t really invite people over to my house,” he said. His wife has framed a few photos of his wins, including one of him winning the Olympic medal, which she’s hung high up in their gym, so high that Schauffele can’t reach it. He jokes that he’d rather have pictures of their dogs or maybe just a clock, since he’s always running late.

Schauffele’s focus remains on his game, and he’s determined to “keep my head down and keep charging.” While Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has advised him to savor his big wins, Schauffele is content to stay grounded and motivated by his goals, rather than his accomplishments. So, let’s hope this humble approach helps him amid his poor series of performances!