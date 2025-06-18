Xander Schauffele’s Disdain for Jay Monahan Evident as He Reacts to Latest PGA Tour Bombshell

While discussing the controversial 2023 Framework Agreement with LIV Golf last year, Jay Monahan claimed he had the “full confidence of all the [Tour] players” and that he’s the “right man to move this deal forward.” The deal did not move forward. When the questions started pouring, he informed the media that they’ll “have to ask players.” And they did. The answer to that came from Xander Schauffele, who spitefully said of the deal, “I wouldn’t mind seeing some new leadership take place on our circuit.” Now, two years later, the PGA Tour is witnessing a shift of power, and Schauffele is all about it.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour officially announced Brian Rolapp, a former NFL executive, as its new CEO. Jay Monahan will eventually depart from the circuit once his contract expires in 2026. Talking about Rolapp, Xander Schauffele said during an exclusive with Golf Channel on YouTube, “This is just a new animal. It’s almost nice that he’s not completely like… he’s been golf his whole life. I think the fact that he kind of brings, uh, NFL’s obviously a booming business and they evolve their products.”

“He knows the importance of legacy, tradition that we have in the PGA Tour, and wants to keep that in the vehicle, as well as some new, innovative ideas.” Rolapp worked for the NFL for 22 years, overseeing broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products, and the league’s venture arm, 32 Equity. During his tenure, he secured record deals for the NFL with CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN/ABC, Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube, and launched the NFL+ subscription service.

Xander Schauffele continued, “Golf has been in a weird space. I think maybe it was in a bit of a reactive state with the obvious things that have happened to the game and this definitely seems like a very proactive move by the board and by the Tour to sort of get a big guy up front to sort of lead the way.”

Schauffele’s discontent with Monahan began when the Tour commissioner revealed a secret agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) that resolved all ongoing litigation between the two parties. Monahan took a month off for health reasons after the agreement was announced because he felt anxious from the stress of the negotiations. Talking about the same in 2024, Schauffele said, “He didn’t take a stand when anyone left, he didn’t come out to the public and face the music, none of that.”

When Monahan returned, he led the creation of PGA Tour Enterprises, the Tour’s for-profit branch, and last year made a deal with Strategic Sports Group for an initial investment of $1.5B, and almost as much as $3B. However, efforts to reunify the game have stalled, with the Tour and PIF unable to reach an agreement since late 2023. President Donald Trump has attended several meetings on the issue, including one at the White House in February. A lack of updates is certainly adding to the frustration.

However, with Brian Rolapp present as the new CEO, it is likely the merger talk will resume soon. According to Golf.com, it has been reported that Rolapp and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil previously met at Harvard Business School. Undoubtedly, Schauffele appreciates the appointment as he wishes it will, “lead the way”, to betterment. Lucas Glover, on the other hand, has a challenge for Rolapp.

Lucas Glover wants better “membership” treatment by Brian Rolapp

Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the PGA Tour, particularly criticizing the Player Advisory Council and the proposed changes to field sizes beginning in 2026. In 2024, he referred to the policy board meetings as “cool kid meetings,” suggesting they cater to a select few.

Following the recent CEO announcement, Glover stressed that Brian Rolapp should prioritize the entire membership, as he mentioned in the same Golf Channel interview with Xander Schauffele. “I just want to emphasize [that he] should do what is right for the whole membership.” He added, “It has seemed top-heavy a little bit in the last few years and I think we’re getting back to everyone understanding that it’s a whole Tour and not just a few guys.”

The major champion has always been pretty vocal about issues at the Tour. In 2024, Glover criticized the proposed reduction of field sizes, claiming a small group drives the changes while hiding behind the pace of play concern. “It’s terrible,” he told Golfweek. “And then hiding behind pace of play, I think challenges our intelligence. They think we’re stupid.” The proposal suggests shrinking full-field events played on a single golf course from 156 players to 144, and from 132 players to 120 before daylight saving time, while tournaments played over multiple courses would maintain 156-player fields.

He argues that reducing field sizes limits opportunities for emerging players and questions the rationale behind such decisions. He stated in an interview for SiriusXM early this year, “If that’s the way we’re gonna do it, then why even have a board? Why even have a PAC?” Well, looks like Brian Rolapp has more than one thing to take care of.