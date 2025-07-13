Xander Schauffele’s Father Blames Rory McIlroy’s ‘Disgusting’ Behavior for His Ryder Cup Boycott

The Ryder Cup wasn’t always the tension-packed spectacle we know today. It began in 1927 as a friendly match between the United States and Great Britain, built on sportsmanship and mutual respect. Over time, it transformed into one of the game’s most electric and emotional showdowns, filled with unforgettable moments like Team USA’s wild comeback at Brookline in 1999 and Europe’s own “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012. Legends like Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus, and Ian Poulter turned the Ryder Cup into a pressure cooker of passion and pride, where money didn’t matter and national colors meant everything. But lately, something about the Ryder Cup has started to feel off.

The camaraderie and class that once defined the event seem to be slipping away, replaced by controversy and toxic crowd behavior. This year’s Ryder Cup is coming back from September 26 to 28. As the event gets closer, more people are starting to speak up. A few people from inside the golf world have quietly distanced themselves, but Stefan Schauffele, the outspoken father of Xander Schauffele, is one of the first to say it loud and clear. One major reason is Rory McIlroy, who he believes has played a big part in what’s gone wrong.

During a recent interview, he opened up, “I saw what happened in Rome. That was utterly disgusting, claiming this money bullshit, and Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion.” The comment from Stefan Schauffele came after the ugly scenes at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. During a tense moment on the 18th green, Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, waved his cap in celebration near Rory McIlroy, who was still lining up his shot. McIlroy confronted LaCava afterward in the parking lot in a heated exchange. Stefan called Rory’s behavior “disgusting” and felt the entire situation reflected how far the event had fallen.

“It’s only going to get worse. It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable,” he added. These incidents of aggressive fans and even players in his view, showed that things were only getting worse. What used to be a proud and respectful event now felt hostile. Rory’s outburst was one of the reasons Stefan decided to boycott the Ryder Cup, but it wasn’t the only one.

He has boycotted the event and will not be attending this year’s Ryder Cup. “I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York. I was there when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a w**** in front of him.” Stefan said this while recalling a moment from the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. He was in the crowd when someone shouted a vulgar insult at Shane Lowry’s wife right in front of them. That moment stuck with him. It wasn’t just rude, it was personal, loud, and completely out of place. For Stefan, it proved the crowd had lost all sense of respect, and it was one more reason he no longer wanted any part of the Ryder Cup.

And Stefan is not the only one who has shown concerns regarding the poor crowd behavior.

Padraig Harrington Joins the Chorus of Concern Over Hostile Ryder Cup Crowds

Another prominent voice who has spoken up about the growing hostility around the Ryder Cup is Padraig Harrington. The former European captain experienced the ugly side of crowd behavior firsthand and has since expressed deep concern over how fans treat not just the players but their families, too. “I’ve heard of people even being spat at and some of the taunting is unrepeatable,” Harrington said. “It’s reached the stage now that relatives must even wonder if they should go out on to the course. It should be a nice, proud experience for them, but that’s proving not the case.”

Harrington also pointed out that it’s not just one-sided. “Some of the US team have said to me that they’ve got some inappropriate stick in Ryder Cups over here and we should bear that in mind in Rome,” he admitted. As someone who’s seen both sides of the rivalry, he now believes that the home advantage might have less to do with course setup and more with how “hostile the atmospheres” are for visiting teams. Despite all his experience, he adds, “I have no idea how to solve this,” showing that even insiders feel stuck on how to bring civility back to one of golf’s most historic events.

All eyes are now on the upcoming Ryder Cup. Will the players and fans keep it classy this time, or is more drama on the way?