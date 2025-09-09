brand-logo
Xander Schauffele Speaks Out After His Absence from Justin Thomas & Co’s Team-Building Plans Sparked Worry

ByNavya Mishra

Sep 9, 2025 | 1:41 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Plenty of eyebrows went up when the news broke that Xander Schauffele wouldn’t be teeing it up at the Procore Championship this week. The timing made it puzzling — this event is seen as a key warm-up for the upcoming Ryder Cup, so his absence naturally sparked questions. While Schauffele had previously said he was planning to rest after the BMW Championship, it was never fully confirmed whether he’d skip the event altogether. His absence sparked worry since most of his Ryder Cup counterparts would be there, including Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.

But now we know why. As reported by Sports Illustrated‘s Bob Harig, Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe have just welcomed their first child! So the two-time major champion is sitting on this one, but for the best reason possible — he’s officially a dad.

This is a developing story…

Xander Schauffele skips Procore for fatherhood—admirable choice or risky move for Ryder Cup prep?

