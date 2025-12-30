Xander Schauffele Speaks Out on Brooks Koepka’s LIV Departure as PGA Tour Rumors Intensify

The PGA Tour made a dicey move by sending out a cryptic message hinting at bending its rules to bring in Brooks Koepka. fYeah, it might increase viewership and bring in long-term benefits, but this debate does not have a clean resolution, believes 2x major winner Xander Schauffele.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s going to be a mixed bag,” said Schauffele on the golfers’ opinions. “Depending on who you interview…you’re just going to get an array of different answers.”

The dependence Schauffele mentions stems from various factors: a golfer’s success, OWGR or FedExCup ranking, and so on. Logically, a golfer sitting comfortably in the top 50 wouldn’t mind much if Koepka came back. Taking the example of Rory McIlroy, Schauffele pointed out the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Irishman had a great year this season, so he wouldn’t be bothered much by those who come and go. Ironically, McIlroy had spent years condemning LIV Golf, but now, his stance has softened, giving weight to what Schauffele is saying. But the same cannot be said about the fringe golfers, who almost lost their cards or finished outside the limited-field stand, as they can find bending the rules unfair.

Despite having an average last two seasons, Brooks Koepka can still be called one of the best golfers of this generation. His 5 major wins contribute to that. So, adding him to the PGA Tour’s field will make competition even more difficult for everyone, seasoned players or newcomers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be hard to make everyone happy,” believes Schauffele, who himself was once offered to join LIV for reportedly $200M, which he refused.

As time passes, unification of the game, which everyone wants, seems like the best-presented option. LIV Golf is already struggling financially, and its viewership is low. The PGA Tour hasn’t been in its best shape either and is eyeing several changes for the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Brooks Koepka has maintained his silence over his decision, many others have shared their thoughts.

Brandel Chamblee believes that Koepka’s move to LIV gave it weight, and considering how LIV impacted the entire golf game, his return shouldn’t be as easy. There should be some consequences, as the PGA Tour’s “meritocratic foundations” cannot be undermined.

Our readers of Essentially Golf also weighed in on the discussion and had a mixed response; the majority of people wanted him to return, but with certain consequences, echoing Chamblee’s thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, Bryson DeChambeau also had similar thoughts. He also believed that welcoming Koepka back with no consequences is a slippery slope, as it will encourage others as well to make the same move. Billy Horschel thinks so, too.

Billy Horschel agrees with DeChambeau on Brooks Koepka’s Tour return

Like McIlroy, Billy Horschel was a staunch critic of LIV Golf, calling poached players “hypocrites and liars.” Now, he believes that for the betterment of the game, for the quality of the PGA Tour product to continue to grow, there needs to be a process to figure out LIV golfers’ return. The reason for Horschel’s sudden shift can be his equity in PGA Tour Enterprises, as any direct loss or profit will be felt by him as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koepka’s exit doesn’t necessarily “shock” him. All this while, he knew something like this would happen.

“It may continue with guys over the next handful of years if the contracts that they expect aren’t there, and they’re like, ‘Listen, I made my money; I want to go back to the PGA Tour and compete for real championships and a little bit more meaning in golf than just the financial side,'” Horschel said.

“I’ve always thought that the guys that went to LIV would come back to the PGA Tour at some point for the sole fact that the salaries, the PIF, and LIV—they’ve spent billions of dollars and they’re not getting any return on their money,” Horschel said. “They’re not going to keep signing these guys for the big contracts if the value for LIV doesn’t improve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts on Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour? Consequences, or no consequences?