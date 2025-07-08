Xander Schauffele Warns Keegan Bradley About Risk in His Uncertain Ryder Cup Decision

“How did Team USA get themselves in this position?” wonders Sky Sports golf commentator Wayne Riley. “I don’t think you can be a playing captain in something so very big,” he adds. Riley believes Keegan Bradley will have to play in the Ryder Cup, saying, “I can’t see him missing the Ryder Cup if you’re seven in the world right now! You have to pick yourself to play.” He suggests Bradley should focus on playing and drop the captaincy, noting, “He’s got to drop himself as a captain, he’s got to just play.” Riley thinks this situation gives Europe an advantage, stating, “Right now, for me, the whole thing is advantage Europe.”

Amid all the debate surrounding Keegan Bradley’s decision to become a playing captain, potentially, one PGA Tour pro has come up with some suggestions for him. Speaking at the Genesis Scottish Open presser, Xander Schauffele warned Bradley about the responsibilities that come with the role, saying, “You’d have to, the responsibility, you have to prepare and practice and get your head in the right place.” Schauffele acknowledged Bradley’s impressive form, noting, “Yeah, clearly he’s earning it. If you ask him, he’s playing the best golf of his career.”

Schauffele believes that Bradley’s playing schedule might take precedence, and a co-captaincy arrangement might be necessary. As he put it, “It would probably be some sort of co-captaincy. It wouldn’t be that; on paper, he would still be but at the end of the day, they are big shoes to fill and to do it all alone would be really difficult, even if he wasn’t playing.”

Schauffele expressed confidence in Bradley’s decision-making, saying, “I don’t think he’s going to make a decision he regrets” and praising his vice-captains as “really good.” And he is not the only one to do that. Golf pundits Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weighed in on Gary Woodland’s appointment as vice-captain, with Hoggard stating, “I think so. Gary is respected in the team room… he will be able to add a lot to those conversations about who you would pair him with.”

Lavner added, “I think it’s a really wise choice by Keegan Bradley… He’s still in his early 40s, he’s a beloved player, a lot of South Florida ties… This is an opportunity for Gary Woodland to plug some holes and I foresee him doing so quite well.” Not only that, the debate has heated so much that another PGA Tour pro has also chimed in.

Jordan Spieth expresses thoughts on Bradley’s decision, saying, “If he’s playing as a top 12 American player, then he should be on that team… for the betterment of the team.” Spieth believes that if Bradley is playing well enough to be in the top 12, he deserves a spot on the team. “I think he deserves it right now,” added Spieth, citing Bradley’s strong form this season. Bradley’s recent performances, including a win at the Travelers Championship and a tied-for-8th finish at the PGA Championship, make a strong case for his inclusion.

Other golf personalities have also backed Bradley’s potential playing captain role. Billy Horschel said, “I hope he does pick himself if he’s close enough to make it on points because… he deserves to be on that team and I understand he’s got a lot on his plate.” Brandt Snedeker and Ben Crenshaw have also expressed support, with Snedeker saying, “Everybody on this team wants Keegan to be on the team… his fire, his passion… we all want to see Keegan play great golf this year.

With a strong support crew behind him, including vice-captains like Snedeker, Jim Furyk, and Gary Woodland, can Keegan Bradley successfully balance his roles as playing captain and lead Team USA to victory? We would love to hear your thoughts!